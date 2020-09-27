Galgorm Castle is the toughest track I've played on European Tour, says Shane Lowry as pros praise County Antrim course

Shane Lowry missed the cut by two shots after a disappointing five over par opening round.

Midway through his second round at Galgorm Castle on Friday, Shane Lowry turned to a colleague inside the bubble and let out an exasperated sigh.

"This might be the toughest course I've ever played on the European Tour," he claimed.

That's something that has been repeated by several players over the last couple of days as Galgorm has seemingly taken everyone by surprise at this week's Irish Open. It's been helped by the ferocious wind that has defended it but, at the same time, the Co Antrim parkland has very much held its own against some of the best European golf has to offer.

When you consider that many believed that scoring this week would be ridiculous - that a sub-60s round might be on the cards and that 20-something under might be what wins it - for eight under to be leading after 54 holes proves just how testing Galgorm has been.

Read more Irish Open leader Aaron Rai hoping a clear mind can help guide him to Galgorm success

The ankle-deep rough is thick and unforgiving, and the fairways are narrow. Pins have been tucked in tight to hazards and tees have been pushed back to put drivers in hands. In short, Galgorm has forced players out of their comfort zones this week.

"This is one of those golf courses where you need a US Open mentality," said South Africa's Dean Burmester, who is tied for third at six under par.

"It's slightly easier but you still need that grind-it-out mentality, just grind your pars and when you can make those birdie putts take them and run."

Even though a lot of the field have played at Galgorm before, both on the EuroPro Tour and the Challenge Tour, the test presented to them this week has been considerably tougher.

In all, only four holes are playing under par this week - two of them are par-fives and the other two, the second and fourth holes, are both driveable par-fours. That is testament to the work of the staff at Galgorm as to the challenge they have put forth.

But, at the same time, they have not sacrificed quality for difficulty. The course has been meticulously presented this week, with its pristine greens earning rave reviews from players and onlookers alike.

"In terms of the difficulty, it's certainly the most difficult I've played it this week, and it's a challenge," said Jonathan Caldwell.

"But everybody's really enjoying the fact we're playing a course in good condition."

As always, the thoughts of the players are king when it comes to how a course is received, and so far it's passed with flying colours.

At short notice, Galgorm has stepped up to the plate and is excelling, and when you have a three-time Major champion and Ryder Cup captain singing your praises, you know you're doing something right.

"It's a really nice golf course. Good test. It's a fine course, it was well ahead of expectations," praised Padraig Harrington, despite missing the cut on Friday.

That endorsement certainly won't go unnoticed, both at Galgorm and, more importantly, European Tour HQ.