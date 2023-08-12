Gary Boyle hails ‘individual quality’ as Newry City shock Carrick Rangers

Carrick Rangers 0 Newry City 2

Proud Newry City manager Gary Boyle admitted two individual pieces of real quality settled this match in his side's favour and made up for last week’s opening day defeat to Loughgall.

Lorcan Forde and Darragh Owens were the goalscoring heroes for Newry, but the Co Down outfit finished with 10 men as Adam Carroll was sent off by referee Raymond Crangle four minutes after the restart for a second bookable offence.

Boyle made three changes to the team that lost at home last week, bringing Ciaran O'Connor, Carroll and Liam Bagnall in for Daniel Hughes, Lee Newell the suspended Thomas Lockhart following his red card last week.

Stuart King started three new faces, Danny Purkis, Joe Crowe and Albert Watson for his first game of the new season after Carrick's game against Crusaders last week was postponed.

King was lauded for his team's endeavours last season and were fancied to overcome Newry yesterday, but the visitors didn't read the script.

After a quiet opening, the game exploded into life on 14 minutes when Forde collected a raking ball from Adam Salley down the right channel, showed excellent close control to create space in the box and rifle clinically beyond Ross Glendinning into the bottom corner.

Purkis went close with a near post header from an Andy Mitchell free kick on the half hour, beating Steven Maguire to the ball but nodding inches wide, before Newry doubled their lead four minutes later.

Ciaran O'Connor collected from a throw-in on the right to move across the 18-yard-line, pick Owens out with a neat flick then the 22-year-old shifted his feet delightfully to fire past Glendinning from 16 yards.

Carroll was booked on the stroke of half-time then picked up another just four minutes for a heavy challenge on Albert Watson and was given his marching orders.

Carrick pressed hard as King threw Curtis Allen and Emmet McGuckin on to boost his firepower, but it failed to materialise as Andy Mitchell went close with a couple of trademark thunderbolt shots and Steven Maguire held off a sustained attack on 87 minutes with a desperate save on the line.

When Purkis missed a header in front of goal in added time, it was evident it was not to be Carrick's day as Newry held out for a deserved victory.

“We scored through two moments of individual quality from Lorcan and Darragh”, reflected Boyle.

“We were disappointing last week but we spoke about it on Tuesday night, said we wouldn't let one game define our season and wiped it out.

“The performance was pleasing and I'm delighted for the players, particularly with the pride they showed in defending our own box.

“When we went down to ten men we were under siege but our goalkeeper and defenders did their jobs superbly.”

“I didn't think we were good enough and I thought Newry deserved to win”, rapped King afterwards.

“They had two shots in the first half and scored two goals.

“We had plenty of possession when they went down to ten men but we didn't do enough with the ball.

“We just weren't at it on the day and it's really disappointing, but if you're not at it in this game, you're not going to get results, simple as that.”

Next up for Carrick Rangers is Coleraine on Tuesday night, again at the Loughshore Hotel Arena with the Bannsiders confident after claiming two 2-1 wins in a row in the division.

Newry play host to Cliftonville with the Reds on a high after beating Glenavon 3-0 in Jim Magilton's first game in charge.

Carrick Rangers; Glendinning 6, Forsythe 6, Stewart 6, Watson 6, Cushley (c) 6(Allen 45, 6), Mitchell 7, Maciulaitis 6(McGuckin 76, 6), Crowe 6(Surgenor 86, 6), Reece Glendinning 6(Cherry 61, 6), Purkis 5, Tilney 6. Subs not used; McCauley, Buchanan-Rolleston, Montgomery.

Newry City; Maguire 7, King (c) 6(Hughes 79, 6) N Healy 7, McKeown 7, O'Connor 6, Carroll 5, Salley 6(Newell 87,6), Bagnall 7, Forde 8, Poynton 7, Owens 7(B Healy 52, 7). Subs unused; Murphy, Martin, Mooney, McGovern.

Referee; Mr Raymond Crangle (Belfast) 7

Man of the Match; Lorcan Forde was an inspiration for Newry, tortured Carrick with his quickness and scored a fine goal.

Move of the Match; Ciaran O'Connor used a throw-in to beat Joe Crowe with quick feet, then slipped Darragh Owens in who himself showed clever feet to make space and fire convincingly past Ross Glendinning.

Refwatch; There was a lot to keep on top of for Ray Crangle – including a broken nose for Cushley – but his performance didn't interfere with the result.