Gary Boyle thrilled with a double high after Newry City continue strong start with win at Glenavon

Glenavon 1 Newry City 3

Gary Boyle bounced out of Mourneview Park with a spring in his step on the back of a double high after Newry City’s 3-1 win over Glenavon.

Goals from Lorcan Forde, Adam Salley and Brian Healy sent Boyle home to celebrate with his family, which was expanded earlier in the week with the arrival of son Beau.

Wife Kellie was left at home literally holding the baby as dad put any potential distractions to one side and recorded a second away victory in as many attempts since taking over from Darren Mullen in the summer, moving Newry six points ahead of the Lurgan Blues, who are now bottom of the Sports Direct Premiership table.

“I’ve a very accommodating wife,” Boyle said with a smile after three clinical finishes left Glenavon still searching for their first points of the season after four matches.

“It’s been a long week, Kellie was in hospital for early Monday morning and we got the child home on Thursday, thankfully everything has gone well – as well as can be and we’ve now two kids at home.

“We’ve had a wee bit of a rocky road in terms of children so I am absolutely delighted.

“This is a great release, but family ultimately, as everyone knows, comes first.

“We enjoy our kids at home and we come here, as frustrating as it might be, for a bit of a break.”

After an opening 36 minutes that saw more yellow cards than shots on target – Boyle admitting ‘I am sure the first 20-25 minutes wasn’t pleasant viewing for anybody’ – Newry struck to spark the entertainment.

Forde picked up the ball after Adam Carroll had slotted Adam Salley’s flick on through to his feet and he burst past Isaac Baird before shooting across Rory Brown and finding the far bottom corner of the net from a tight angle on the right.

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton tweaked his shape at half time in an attempt to put more pressure on the Newry defence but that was thrown up in the air just two minutes into the second period.

It was Newry substitute Jordan Mooney, who provided a real spark to the team, who pounced on a poor clearance out on Glenavon’s left, drove forward and played a one-two with Salley before pulling the ball back in front of goal for the striker to net his first goal for the club.

Further changes did trigger a reaction from Glenavon. Conor McCloskey had goalkeeper Stephen Maguire scrambling to palm a speculative effort from wide on the left over the bar before getting back into the game with 12 minutes to go when Peter Campbell met Jack Malone’s left-wing free kick to finish at the far post.

Five minutes later Andrew Martin was brave to block Aaron Prendergast’s powerful drive from outside the box, but as Glenavon’s pressure continued in search of an equaliser they were hit by a sucker punch.

With five minutes to go, Newry broke quickly after defending a corner and Healy raced through from halfway, skipped round Malone’s attempt to hold him up and finished with aplomb.

Frustrated Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton reflected: “We were poor, really poor.

“They haven’t had to work for any of their goals. It was three really poor goals we conceded and it was very similar to the Cliftonville game defensively.

“We haven’t been able to get a settled back four and it’s been really hard.

“The first half I thought we were comfortable defensively. We didn’t create a lot, but the one goal we conceded was a really poor goal.

“We changed our shape a bit at half time, we thought we could afford to go with an extra man in midfield and then two minutes into the second half we conceded an absolutely terrible goal.

“It put us on the back foot, we were 2-0 down at home and a nervousness spread around the team.

“When we did get the goal to make it 2-1 I thought it should lift us and give us a bit of energy and get us going, but unfortunately then we had a set piece, they clear the ball and they’re sprinting out and unfortunately we’re not and they get through and score the third goal.”

GLENAVON: Brown 6, Snoddy 6 (Doran 77 5), Baird 6, Birney 6, Wallace 5, Mulvenna 6 (Nesbitt 77 5), Garrett 5 (Malone 46 6), Teggart 6 (Rogers 63 6), McCloskey 6 (Henderson 63 5), Prendergast 6, Campbell 6.

Unused subs: Kerr, Mooney.

NEWRY CITY: Maguire 6, King 6, Martin 7, McKeown 8, N Healy 7, Forde 8, Bagnall 6 (Mooney 46 7), Owens 6, Carroll 7 (P McGovern 88 5), C. O'Connor 6 (B Healy 71 7), Salley 7 (Newell 71 6).

Unused subs: Murphy, M. O'Connor, Poynton.

Referee: Keith Kennedy (Lisburn)