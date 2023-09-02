Gary Hamilton disappointed Glenavon ‘didn’t score more’ in win over struggling Ballymena United

Glenavon 1 Ballymena United 0

There was relief, frustration and – in no small amount – joy too for Gary Hamilton as Glenavon got their first win of the new season in a 1-0 victory over Ballymena United.

That joy might have been magnified only for the frustration of failing to capitalise on Calum Birney’s fourth-minute opening goal mixed with being unable to break down a Ballymena team that played half an hour of the second half with 10 men following Mikey Place’s dismissal, which meant the audible sound after the final whistle was a collective sigh of relief around Mourneview Park.

A failure to seriously trouble Sky Blues goalkeeper Sean O’Neill, indeed there were more yellow cards than shots on target in the 90 minutes than shots on target – 13 in total, including Ballymena manager Jim Ervin, in what was far from being an ill-tempered game – meant a nervy ending and an uncomfortable second half for Hamilton.

Debutant Jackson Nesbitt did test O’Neill, but Cohen Henderson twice failed to convert good opportunities in the closing stages, meaning Glenavon had to weather something of a storm after going down to 10 men themselves when Aaron Rogers was shown a second yellow card.

Goalkeeper Rory Brown had to make a great save to push away substitute Alex Gawne’s curling effort and then crucially kept out Fraser Taylor’s effort in the 98th minute.

“The only disappointing thing for us was that I thought we could have killed the game off,” said Hamilton.

“We could have went two, three or four up, but we didn’t and that made it a tough second half for me to watch because when you’re missing those chances you’re starting to think ‘here we go again’

“The boys at the back stood tall, but we need to take those chances and kill the game off. If we score there we probably go on to win three, four or five-nil.

“When we didn’t do that so we had to then defend the way we defended and to be fair to the back four and midfielders they defended really, really well and put their bodies on the line.

“They went down to 10 men and we didn’t look as good. It disrupted us a bit, but even whenever they disrupted us I thought we still created really good chances on the break and we should have taken them, but we didn’t.”

Jamie McDonagh, making his Glenavon debut on loan from Cliftonville, made an immediate impact, causing problems in the Ballymena defence with his delivery from a succession of early corners before Birney broke clear of his marker and powered home a header inside the six-yard box.

Ballymena, who remain pointless after six games, hadn’t offered much before their hopes of making a comeback were hit when Place was shown a first yellow card on the stroke of half time and then red by Tim Marshall five minutes into the second half.

“We told the boys at half time to go and have a right pop and within a couple of minutes Mikey gets a second booking – two stupid bookings – and then it’s an uphill battle from then on in,” said disappointed Ballymena manager Jim Ervin.

“Even at that down to 10 men I thought we played really well and on another day we could have scored and taken something from the game.”

Glenavon: Brown 7, Teggart 6, Birney 7, Wallace 6, Rogers 5, Snoddy 7 (Malone 74 mins, 6), Baird 7, McDonagh 7 (Henderson 63 mins, 6), McCloskey 7 7 (Prendergast 74 mins, 6), Campbell 7, Nesbitt 7. Unused subs: Kerr, Mulvenna, Garrett, Oppong.

Ballymena United: O’Neill 6, McGrory 6 (Gawne 55 mins, 6), Whiteside 6, Nelson 6, McCullough 6 (Coates 29 mins, 6), McGuigan 6 (Walsh 87 mins, 5), Rock 6, Place 5 Taylor 7, Waide 6 (Frield 55 mins, 5), McMurray 6. Unused subs: Johnston, Burns, Murray.

Referee: Tim Marshall (Irvinestown).