Gary Haveron salutes Larne fans after more shoot-out joy against Linfield

Larne 1 Linfield 1 (AET, Larne win 4-3 on penalties)

Larne defender Shaun Want battles for the ball with Linfield's in-form Finn Eetu Vertainen — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Striker Lee Bonis revels after stroking home the winning kick in the shoot-out for Larne, having earlier bagged the equaliser — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Gary Haveron, after helping Larne boss Tiernan Lynch mastermind a victory over Linfield, paid tribute to the supporters inside Inver Park

Larne coach Gary Haveron dedicated their dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over Linfield to the club’s fans.

Lee Bonis stepped up to book his side’s Quarter-Final spot after the game had finished in a 1-1 stalemate after 120 minutes of action.

The majority of fans left Inver Park happy and Haveron was delighted to see the jubilant scenes in the stands of his hometown outfit.

“I’m delighted for everyone at the club,” he said.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling to send the fans home happy and singing, that’s a massive motivating factor for the players and staff to send these fans home happy.

“So we’re delighted we got through it and were able to do just that this week.”

Kyle McClean had headed Linfield into a lead just before half-time, with Bonis levelling the match after the interval.

By and large, it was the home side who pushed for a winner in the remainder of normal time and extra-time, but they eventually came out on top when the match went to spot-kicks — just as they had done when they met the Blues in last month’s County Antrim Shield Final.

Haveron believes they got their just rewards in the end, which is a trip to take on Harland & Wolff Welders in the last-eight.

“I feel we were the team in the ascendancy, we created more of the clear-cut chances in the game,” he said.

“We were disappointed to come 1-0 down at half-time, but the boys played into the wind in the second-half and created lots of chances and limited them to very little really.

“I felt we were the better team throughout the 120 minutes and thankfully we got through the shoot-out.”

After a strong start to the game from Larne, Linfield got forward more as the half wore on and took the lead on 44 minutes.

The evergreen Jamie Mulgrew did well to feed the ball down the left flank for Joel Cooper to cross, and possession was recovered by Kirk Millar who floated an inviting cross for McClean — playing his first match since being sent off in that Shield decider — to nod home.

Larne came back strongly in the second-half and levelled matters on 57 minutes.

Andy Ryan knocked the ball into the path of Leroy Millar on the left flank and he squared an inviting cross for Bonis to tap in from six yards out.

Cian Bolger almost scored an own goal before seeing his header cleared off the line in stoppage time, and Bonis came closest in extra-time when his thunderous effort was turned over the bar by Chris Johns.

It was to penalties, with both teams trading misses through Chris Shields and Fuad Sule.

Rohan Ferguson saved from substitute Max Haygarth, allowing Bonis to slam home the winning spot-kick.

Linfield boss David Healy feels it was an opportunity missed for his men.

“We knew there wouldn’t be a lot in the game between the two sides and there probably wasn’t,” he said.

“That’s three or four knockout competitions we’ve lost on penalties now, so as a manager I would never criticise anyone for missing a penalty who is brave enough to step up.

“You just hope at some stage we somehow find a way to win a penalty shoot-out.

“Performance-wise, both teams probably could have been better, but the result was all that mattered and we were on the wrong end of it.

“We knew if we had made it through, it not only meant getting through a round but we would have eliminated a really dangerous opponent in the process.

“It’s gutting to go out, this is a competition we have fond memories of and Larne go through and we wish them well.”

LARNE: Ferguson 7, Want 7, Sule 7, Bonis 8, Donnelly 7, Bolger 7, Thomson 7 (Gordon, 83 mins, 6), Millar 7 (Maguire, 111 mins, 6), Glynn 7 (Kelly, 102 mins, 6), Cosgrove 7, Ryan 7 (O’Neill, 102 mins, 6).

Unused subs: Pardington, Watson, Banda

LINFIELD: Johns 8, Roscoe 8, Newberry 8, Shields 7, Millar 7 (Pepper, 80 mins, 6), McClean 7 (Haygarth, 80 mins, 6), Cooper 6 (A Clarke, 72 mins, 6), M Clarke 7, Finlayson 7 (Hall, 65 mins, 7), Mulgrew 9 (Devine, 119 mins, 6), Vertainen 7 (McKee, 72 mins, 6).

Unused subs: Quinn.

Referee:Tony Clarke (Newtownabbey) 6