Gavin Peers: I can't wait to play against Glentoran but I don't understand thinking behind Jay Donnelly signing

Warrenpoint Town defender Gavin Peers already has one big date circled on his Danske Bank Premiership calendar: Saturday, November 14 - the day he returns to The Oval.

The much-travelled defender spent 18 months as part of Mick McDermott's Glentoran renaissance, but admits he'll be handing out no favours when Barry Gray's side visit east Belfast.

Although he was part of the squad that ended a five-year trophy drought when the Glens celebrated a mid-summer Irish Cup success after a nerve-jangling win over Ballymena United, Peers was forced to look on from the dugout.

With McDermott's continuous activity in the transfer market in recent weeks, it perhaps wasn't a huge surprise that Peers' time at the club came to an end.

"I enjoyed my time at Glentoran," says the 34-year-old former Derry City man, who also had spells with St Patrick's Athletic and Sligo Rovers.

"It got to the stage I was doing a lot of travelling.

"It was starting to interfere with my job, so I had to make the decision. I'm based in Dublin, so travelling to Warrenpoint will be a lot handier for me.

"It will be a different type of challenge, but it's one I'm already relishing. I've had a quick glance at the fixtures and we are due to visit The Oval in November. It's a game I can't wait for."

Peers' immediate focus is on regaining fitness after sustaining a back injury in a friendly fixture against Larne a fortnight ago, which ironically ruled him out of Town's friendly against the Glens on Friday night.

"I received an injection on Monday, so hopefully it settles down soon," he adds. "I'm resting up at the moment.

"Hopefully by next week I'll see an improvement and I can start training again. I picked up the injury against Larne, but hopefully I'll be fit for the start of the League campaign."

Warrenpoint narrowly avoided relegation last season, but Peers believes his new club will be good enough to hold its own in the upcoming campaign, which begins with an opening-day joust with Crusaders at Milltown.

"Barry has been busy over the lockdown period, bringing in quite a few new players," says Peers.

"We need to hit the ground running because we want to avoid being caught up in a dogfight at the bottom of the table. We need to start well.

"I think it's going to be a tight League with teams taking points off each other.

"If we can pick up a few points at the start, it would certainly boost our confidence.

"We are at home to the Crues, which is a tough start. There is not a lot of difference between a lot of sides, apart from the likes of Linfield, Glentoran and Coleraine - the teams with the European money. The pressure is now on them."

However, the former Republic of Ireland Under-23 international reckons his former club will be big title contenders from day one.

"Mick now has a big squad at The Oval," he explains.

"He has bought well over the summer. I don't know what the thinking was behind the Jay Donnelly signing. It was controversy and publicity the club could have done without.

"Personally, I thought there were enough strikers at the club."