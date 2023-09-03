Gentleman Paul Bird a huge loss for our sport, says NW200 chief Mervyn Whyte

North West 200 supremo Mervyn Whyte says the untimely loss of renowned British Superbike team owner Paul Bird is a massive blow to British motorcycle racing.

The Cumbrian passed away in hospital on Friday aged only 56 after a short illness.

His Paul Bird Motorsport team was known throughout the world and has clinched a record eight British Superbike titles since Scottish legend Steve Hislop won the Championship for the first time in 2002.

Shane ‘Shakey’ Byrne lifted the BSB title five times on PBM machinery with Scott Redding and Josh Brookes delivering two more Championships back-to-back in 2019 and 2020.

A ninth BSB crown appears to be on the cards this season, with PBM BeerMonster Ducati riders Tommy Bridewell and Ulsterman Glenn Irwin currently first and second in the standings with three rounds to go.

Entrepreneur Bird was also a huge supporter of road racing and in particular the North West 200 and Macau Grand Prix.

He backed Joey Dunlop in his final year at the Isle of Man TT in 2000 and was the sponsor of John McGuinness when the English rider won the first of his 23 TT races on a 250cc Honda in 1999.

In May, Carrickfergus man Irwin won both Superbike races on the PBM Ducati at the North West 200.

Whyte, whose relationship with Bird went back almost a quarter-of-a-century, said: “I had texted Paul on Tuesday and he came back to me within about five minutes to say he wasn’t very well, then obviously we had the sad news that he passed on Friday.

“I always got on really well with Paul and we had been involved in negotiations around the North West 200 for many, many years.

“Paul was always a gentleman to deal with and I never had any issues with him over all those years, and that is going back maybe more than 25 years.

“He brought some great riders to the North West 200 and Paul was the boy who had the money and was able to back the sport; he brought the best there was, going right back prior to 2000,” Whyte added.

“He came with John McGuinness and the Vimto team in 2000 when Joey [Dunlop] rode for the team as well, and most recently he brought Josh Brookes over on the PBM Ducati in 2021 and again last year, and then Glenn [Irwin] this year.

“There were so many incredible riders who rode for Paul Bird, with the likes of Steve Hislop back in the early days through to Shane Byrne in BSB and Glenn Irwin this year.

“He put a massive amount of money into the sport and it’s a huge loss to motorcycling.

“What happens next for Paul Bird Motorsport I’m not sure.”

Meanwhile, in the Ulster Superbike Championship on Saturday Jason Lynn dominated on the J McC Roofing Racing machines at Kirkistown.

Lynn secured the Crown Prince of Kirkistown title after edging out McAdoo Kawasaki’s Korie McGreevy in both Supersport races.

The Ballymena man also increased his lead in the Superbike standings, clinching another double for the King of Kirkistown title on a glorious early autumn day in Co Down, beating Ryan Gibson in the first race and Jonny Campbell in the second outing.

McGreevy, a non-starter in the Superbike races, won the opening Supertwin race from Christian Elkin but was beaten in the second race as Elkin claimed the President’s Cup.

Today, round 11 of the MotoGP World Championship takes place at Catalunya in Barcelona.

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro won the Sprint race yesterday from championship leader Francesco Bagnaia.

Next weekend, Jonathan Rea returns to action as the World Superbike Championship resumes at Magny-Cours in France following the summer break.