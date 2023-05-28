George Kay has a special place in Wembley and Irish League history

George Kay and Joe Smith shake hands before kick-off for the, FA Cup Fina at, Wembley Stadium on April 28, 1923

Next Saturday’s FA Cup final between Manchester United and Manchester City marks the centenary since Wembley was first used to host the prestigious event.

The 1923 final between winners Bolton and West Ham has gone down in the annals as the ‘White Horse’ final in tribute to a sole horse called ‘Billie’ that frantically marshalled an estimated 300,000 who had gained access to the stadium. There were no Irishmen in either team but the Hammers captain George Kay does hold a unique place in Northern Ireland football.

The Manchester-born player had started his career at Bolton but fell out with the club over re-signing terms and made the bold decision to move to Belfast to play for Distillery in 1911, helping them win the Gold Cup and the County Antrim Shield.

Kenny Davenport, who discovered Kay, said he was: “As strong as I’ve seen a lad of his years. Nothing passed him. He’s a big chap, but fast and bright.”

His time in the Irish League as cut short by the outbreak of the First World War. The centre half joined up with the Royal Garrison Artillery where he was gassed and wounded.

After the war he returned to England and signed for West Ham where he was to become the first player to make 200 league games for the East London club. Despite the disappointment of not lifting the FA Cup in that inaugural Wembley final he did lift the Second Division title just two days later.

Kay suffered poor health and anxiety issues as a result of his war injuries but after his retirement from playing managed at Luton Town and Southampton before taking over at Liverpool just before the Second World War.

After leading the Reds to the first post-war league title in 1947, Kay was once again to suffer Wembley heartache when Liverpool lost the 1950 FA Cup final to Arsenal.

It was Matt Busby, who played under him before the war, who perhaps paid the greatest compliment by saying that Kay taught him how to become a manager.