Gerard Lawlor: I’m prepared to go to British and Irish governments if Stormont collapse derails £36.2m funding again

Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) Chief Executive Gerard Lawlor has revealed that he is prepared to put their case regarding £36.2m of sub-regional stadia funding to the British and Irish governments if the latest Stormont crisis further derails the release of money for the game here.

In a typically forthright interview with Sunday Life Sport, Lawlor:

◊ Challenged politicians in Northern Ireland on whether they understand the value of the Irish League across the country;

◊ Stated football fans are entitled to quiz parties canvassing for Assembly election votes about the lack of movement in the funding;

◊ Insisted NIFL have to work hard with clubs to draft a plan to present to a potential new Sports Minister outlining why it is imperative the sub-regional finance is finally dished out and where it should go.

On Thursday, the DUP’s First Minister Paul Givan resigned, meaning the NI Executive will no longer be able to meet, restricting key decisions. Amid the political turmoil there are fears across Northern Ireland football that the release of the £36.2m, which was allocated to the game here back in 2015, would be delayed yet again.

Rather than be despondent and downhearted by the latest events at Stormont, Lawlor is determined that NIFL push forward and explore every avenue, feeling clubs and Irish League fans have an important part to play.

It is understood in any case NIFL were not confident that Communities (Sports) Minister Deirdre Hargey would release the funding before this year’s scheduled elections.

Indeed, there has been frustration within NIFL about the progress made on the issue by the Sinn Fein Minister which in December led to Lawlor writing to the then First Minister Paul Givan and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill.

Sunday Life Sport revealed last week that both the DUP’s Givan and Sinn Fein’s O’Neill had pledged to meet representatives of NIFL.

Last Monday a meeting between Lawlor and Givan took place. It was one of Givan’s final engagements prior to him stepping away from his First Minister post. Discussions were said to be “constructive”.

In terms of how the £36.2m was originally going to be divided, it was recommended that Glentoran would receive an investment of £10m to upgrade The Oval. Another strand of £17m was available to other Premiership clubs capable of hosting fixtures with a 5,000 capacity, with teams able to apply for up to £3m to provide “quality football facilities and community facilities”.

There was another £3m for Championship clubs and the same figure was to be put towards intermediate and junior football, with a further £3m for a national training centre to aid current talent and nurture future stars.

Under Hargey, a ‘refreshment exercise’ has been ongoing to update what monies should go where. NIFL and the Irish FA have been part of that process. Lawlor said: “It is about making sure our voices are heard.”

It is believed that during the process NIFL have been “concerned” about some of the soundings coming from the Minister about how the money should be divided now.

Whether things would change under a possible new Communities Minister after Assembly elections, time will tell.

Lawlor, impressive since taking the helm at NIFL last year, said: “While there may be frustration and disappointment across football at the moment, at NIFL there won’t be any knee-jerk reactions. We will watch with interest which party takes up the Communities post and we will use this time to double our efforts regarding the sub-regional funding programme come the new Assembly and potentially a new Minister.

“What we are looking at are the realistic time frames for when the money will be released. We are all caught up in this £36m figure but I think we need to reflect over the next few weeks and months and have a lot of engagement with our member clubs to say, ‘What is it that you actually need?’ so when there is a potential new Minister in place, we are in a position to give the Minister a very clear picture and clear understanding of our own needs and of what it takes to move our game forward.

“And let’s look at other opportunities. If Stormont does go long-term then we will have to put our case to the British and Irish governments and maybe bypass Stormont. We are open to engagement and want to put our case forward but it is frustrating we have found it difficult to put our case to some parties.”

The former Cliftonville Chairman added: “This is the question to pose for me, do the political parties in Northern Ireland want to have a strong domestic football League and football family? Do they see the importance of a strong domestic League?

“Our clubs do, our supporters do. I don’t think politicians understand the impact we have on the economy, on businesses, on jobs and my job is to get up to date data to present to a new Minister as they come into post.

“We must show the importance and benefit of our game because I don’t think the vast majority of Stormont politicians understand. We feel undervalued so it is important for me to put that picture together and put our case forward.”

Lawlor continued: “These politicians are going to have to face Irish League supporters on their doorstep when they come looking for votes and Irish League supporters, especially in certain areas, have every right to ask some parties in particular very difficult questions as to why their local football grounds are in the state of repair that they are in and why this money has never been released.”