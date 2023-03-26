German giants Borussia Dortmund chasing Northern Ireland and Man City teenager Shea Charles

The Northern Ireland camp are not surprised Shea Charles is being monitored by a club like Borussia Dortmund

Northern Ireland teenager Shea Charles is on the radar of German giants Borussia Dortmund and others – and he is not the only one of Michael O’Neill’s starlets attracting major transfer interest.

Charles has yet to play first-team football for Manchester City, but at 19 he has already won five international caps – of which the latest came during Thursday’s 2-0 victory over San Marino in Northern Ireland’s opening Euro 2024 qualifier, where he turned in a confident display.

Manager O’Neill is a big admirer of Charles and ahead of tonight’s crucial Group H clash with Finland at Windsor Park, there will be no surprise in the Northern Ireland camp that the midfielder is being monitored by Dortmund, who have a history of signing promising youngsters such as Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham and helping them develop, improve and turn them into superstars.

Sunday Life Sport understands two other Northern Ireland 19-year-olds, Liverpool’s Conor Bradley, currently on loan at Bolton, and Everton’s Isaac Price, are also being watched by a number of clubs.

Bradley, who shone in San Marino in a wing-back role, has enjoyed playing regular football this season for Bolton and he has been brilliant for the League One side.

That has not gone unnoticed elsewhere. Highly rated at Liverpool, where he has made five first-team appearances, Bradley will return to Anfield at the end of this campaign before any decision on his future is made.

While Charles and Bradley have 16 caps between them, Everton youngster Price earned his first in San Marino coming on as a substitute. He played for the Toffees in the Premier League earlier this season under Frank Lampard who raved about him.

Price has not figured in the Everton first-team since Sean Dyche replaced Lampard as boss. There would be plenty of takers for the young midfielder either on a permanent move or on loan.

Yesterday, in relation to Charles, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano tweeted that he understood Dortmund were keeping an eye on the City player, who late on in San Marino outlined his versatility by switching to defence.

His preferred role is in midfield revealing before tonight’s Euro encounter at home to Finland that he has spoken to former team-mate Fernandinho and current City stars Rodri and Kalvin Phillips to better understand the position.

On his future, he said: “At the moment I’m just going to see out the season and we’ll see what happens. I’d love to stay at City, that’s obviously the main target, but you never know, so we’ll see.”