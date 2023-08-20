German production company puts Loughgall’s uplifting rise to the Premiership in focus

Loughgall could gain new fans in Europe after a German production company rolled into Lakeview Park this week to film a piece on the club’s uplifting success story.

Respected journalist and filmmaker Max Neidlinger flew over to Northern Ireland to record footage and a number of interviews in relation to Loughgall becoming the smallest settlement in Europe to have a top flight football club.

Loughgall, which has a population of just 282, took that particular title after winning promotion to the Premiership from the Championship last season.

Neidlinger, working for online streaming service ZDF Sport, found the Villagers’ leap to join the Irish League big boys inspirational and was warmly welcomed by the club when he attended Tuesday’s home game against Glentoran.

A key element of filming was interviewing Loughgall goalkeeper Berraat Turker, who was born in Germany and joined Hannover 96 as a youngster.

Turker started his football life as a striker before opting to become a keeper and excelled last term as Dean Smith’s team claimed the Championship crown.