Getting used to life back home took time, admits Linfield ace Joel Cooper

Linfield magician Joel Cooper admits it has taken him time to adjust to life in the Irish League after a nightmare 18 months in England.

In a revealing interview with Sunday Life Sport, the 27-year-old Ballyclare man stated he is again playing with a smile on his face, having put his time at Oxford United firmly behind him.

It was a dream move in many ways, but lack of game time and ongoing personal issues made it a challenging time for the flying winger.

Once Blues boss David Healy declared an interest in bringing Cooper back ‘home’ to Windsor Park, it was a no-brainer.

“I didn’t really play in England, I was there, but didn’t play at lot,” laughs Cooper, who is today named the Dream Spanish Homes Player of the Month for March by the Northern Ireland Football Writers’ Association.

“It was mentally tough. I was 24 when I went over there, but it was like starting all over again, I had to prove what I was capable of doing, it was ruthless.

“I didn’t feel a part of it when I was in England. I wasn’t playing and I became disillusioned.

“I wanted to come back and play and win games of football — I wanted to feel that again, that’s why I came back.”

But it wasn’t so simple when Cooper returned.

“The biggest difference is that you get no respect off anyone in the Irish League,” he adds. “It doesn’t matter who you are playing or who is marking you, there is zero respect.

“In England, you have a bit more respect, it’s a different game — you have more time on the ball. It’s more calculated and more tactical.

“But over here, when you get the ball, there is someone breathing down you neck or kicking at your heels.

“You can see why people struggle coming back from England.

“When I came back, we played in Europe quite a bit, so it was a slower pace and we had more time on the ball, which suited me — the Irish League is far from that.

“The European exit was difficult to take. I picked up a bit of form, but then was injured. To be honest, I haven’t totally shaken off the injury, it’s still bothering me.

“I don’t like using that as an excuse in terms of my own form or how the team have performed, it seems so long ago now. To use it as an excuse would be a bit of a cop out for me.”

Cooper, who bagged six goals last month which earned him his latest award, reveals Larne did their level best to snare him on loan, but there was only one club he was signing for.

“Deep down, I love the gaffer. It was easy for me to say yes when he came in for me,” he explains.

“He signed me from Glenavon and put a lot of faith in me. I felt I had to repay that.”

With the Danske Bank Premiership title race approaching a conclusion, Cooper reckons it will be almost impossible for Linfield to retain their crown.

“What Larne have done is fantastic and Glentoran have done well, taking into account where they have come from,” he adds. “The League is now so competitive. The top six are very close and, in one-off games, any team can beat the other.

“It will be difficult for teams to be dominant season after season, like Linfield have done for the past four years. The gaffer has won it five times in the last six years, that is going to be really difficult to repeat.

“I don’t think he and those successful teams get the credit they deserve. To win five out of six and four in a row, it’s incredible.

“Again, that won’t stop the demands of the Linfield fans — they think we should be dominant every year. As players, we have a mindset of wanting to win the title every year.

“And although we have won the BetMcLean Cup, it won’t be a successful season if we don’t retain the title.

“Sometimes when we win the League, it’s still not enough for the fans. They want the Irish Cup as well and any other trophy on offer — it’s what is expected at Linfield.”