Glen Kamara: I wish I could face off against midfield maestro Steven Davis

Glen Kamara is disappointed not to be coming up against Rangers teammate Steven Davis when Finland tackle Northern Ireland in a Euro 2024 qualifier tonight.

Davis has travelled to Belfast to join the Northern Ireland team but is out with a long-term knee injury after suffering a double ACL tear in December.

Former Arsenal player Kamara, 27, said Davis had been a huge help to him since they both moved to Ibrox in January 2019.

“I’ve been with him for four years now, he’s helped me a lot in my journey,” said Kamara, who is in line to earn his 50th cap tonight. “He’s a great midfielder, we call him maestro at the club. He’s a great professional and hopefully he gets back soon.”

The Finland squad includes Norwich striker Teemu Pukki, who has a record of 37 goals in 109 internationals, and Middlesbrough’s Marcus Forss. Both forwards know well the defenders they could be up against in Watford’s Craig Cathcart and Sunderland’s Dan Ballard.

Coach Markku Kanerva said: “Hopefully when a striker knows his opponent, he knows the defender’s weaknesses and he can use that information well. If they score a lot of goals against those guys they can take some confidence.

“But of course it works the other way if a defender knows a striker’s tricks.”

Finland, who have come into Group H as second seeds, fell to a late defeat in their opening game on Thursday as they were beaten 3-1 by Denmark in Copenhagen, on paper the toughest fixture they will face in this qualifying campaign.

Finland were in the game at 1-1 until Rasmus Hojlund scored his second in the 82nd minute before completing his hat-trick in stoppage time.

“It was pretty close,” Kanerva said. “It was disappointing to lose the game but there were a lot of positives. We discussed with the players what we can improve and the good things we can take with us.”

Finland sit 56th in the FIFA rankings, three places above Northern Ireland, after a Nations League campaign in which they finished three points behind Bosnia and Herzegovina to miss out on promotion to League A.

As has been suggested by Michael O’Neill, Kanerva believes Group H is open with several sides eyeing their chance to reach the Euros.

“In the group, I think everyone expects that everyone will beat San Marino,” he said. “Then Denmark are the favourites to win the group but Northern Ireland, Finland, Kazakhstan and Slovenia all compete for second and there will be tight games in this group.”