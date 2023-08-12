Glen out to make a statement against Lavey in defence of their Derry title

Glen star Ethan Doherty has been in fine form for Derry throughout 2023

While Glen have enjoyed their share of success spanning the past two years, they have also had to come to terms with heartbreak.

After winning back-to-back Derry titles, they went on to represent Ulster in the All-Ireland Club Final earlier this year only to eventually concede to Kilmacud Crokes at the end of a post-match three-week impasse which did not show the GAA in a positive light.

Be that as it may, Glen will be fired up for today’s battle with Lavey which will be a first stepping stone in their bid to make it a hat-trick of Derry titles.

Now a more experienced, accomplished and vibrant side, Glen will be expected to hurdle Lavey, particularly as Conor Glass, Ethan Doherty and Ciaran McFaul have been in spectacular form with Derry.

Lavey will have taken encouragement from their 2-9 to 0-10 win over Eogahn Rua, Coleraine last weekend but may encounter difficulty in restricting the hungry Glen attack.

Kilrea looked impressive in overcoming Ballinderry 2-11 to 1-12 last weekend and they may find Steelstown equally difficult to contain today following their impressive draw with Slaughtneil.

Gareth McKinless, meanwhile, proved one of Derry’s most consistent performers this year and there is every reason for thinking that he can prove a key figure in the Ballinderry side that will square up to Newbridge today at the latter venue (3.30pm).

McKinless, who scored Derry’s goal in the All-Ireland Semi-Final against Kerry, is certain to have a key role against a Newbridge side that is liberally sprinkled with experience.

And Swatragh will be keen to build on their courageous showing against Ballinascreen last weekend, to whom they lost by a solitary point (1-8 to 0-10), when they face Eoghan Rua, Coleraine.