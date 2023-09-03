Glen won’t clinch Derry title treble easily, warns astute Conor Glass

Conor Glass knows Glen face a real battle if they are to make it a Derry title hat-trick

He may have only been dipping his toe in the water again but Conor Glass nonetheless fired out the message that a hat-trick of Derry Senior Football Championship titles is very much on the Glen club’s menu right now.

It was in a straightforward outing against Eoghan Rua, Coleraine last weekend that Derry skipper Glass returned to the colours in the role of substitute to play his part in a 1-9 to 0-7 win at Portstewart but from here on in Glen will be at concert pitch.

Unbeaten after three games and poised for Sunday’s home clash with Swatragh (3.30pm), who have won just once to date, Glen look capable of stepping on the accelerator if necessary.

With heavyweights Ciaran McFaul, Ethan Doherty and Conleith McGuckian also in the side, Glen are well aware that the pressure will now be raised as teams such as Bellaghy, Steelstown, Kilrea, Magherafelt and Newbridge bare their teeth in the title race.

“There are teams in the hunt who are very capable and nothing can be taken for granted. While it would be a huge bonus for us to achieve a hat-trick of titles, we know that other sides are fixed on honours,” insists Glass.

Bellaghy look set to pocket another brace of points when they host Coleraine (3.30pm) while Ballinascreen could have the edge on Dungiven (3.30pm) .

With 1992 All-Ireland winner Damian Cassidy at their helm, Bellaghy have lost just once to date.

Paul Cassidy is a hugely influential figure in the Bellaghy side along with Declan Cassidy and together they could help to make life difficult for Eoghan Rua.