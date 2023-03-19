Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton hails super subs as Lurgan Blues come back to bite Coleraine

Glenavon 2 Coleraine 1

Coleraine sharp-shooter Matthew Shevlin and Glenavon ace Matthew Snoddy go in to claim possession for their side

Matthew Fitzpatrick is joined by Aaron Prendergast in celebrating Glenavon's equaliser at home to Coleraine

There was joy to be had for Glenavon's Michael O'Connor after he delivered what proved the winning strike

Coleraine's Jamie Glackin takes a touch as Glenavon's Isaac Baird closes in to defend against him

Gary Hamilton beamed with delight after his use of substitutions paid dividends to help Glenavon come from behind to defeat Coleraine.

The Bannsiders had the lead for almost an hour of the contest after Andy Scott profited from a mistake by home goalkeeper Rory Brown to slot into an empty net on 26 minutes.

Both teams created chances thereafter, with Matthew Shevlin having an effort cleared off the line before Jamie Doran saw a goalbound strike hooked away to safety.

Hamilton sprung Aaron Prendergast from the bench, and the 19-year-old provided an assist for Matthew Fitzpatrick’s well-taken equaliser on 69 minutes.

With six minutes remaining, another sub netted the winner; Michael O’Connorrippling the back of the net following a neat lay-off.

“I thought we were really good going forward today as well, we got in some good areas,” said Hamilton, after his side moved up to seventh position in the table.

“Sometimes the subs work for you and sometimes they don’t.

“I’m delighted for young Aaron Prendergast and Jamie Doran, who are going away with the Under-19s on Monday.

“Jamie has been outstanding since he came into the team and Aaron has scored some important goals and provided some important assists.

“It was another today with a great ball in for Fitzy, who provided a great finish.

“If you come and watch us train, Michael O’Connor is one of the best I’ve ever seen.

“He’s different quality and there’s nobody else I would have wanted that ball to fall to in that position and time.

“He showed his composure and class to send the goalkeeper the wrong way. All in all, it was a good afternoon and a good win for us.”

The defeat marks a third loss in four Danske Bank Premiership fixtures for Coleraine, and boss Oran Kearney was critical of his side’s defending.

“When you were coming here today, you had an understanding that it’s not going to be free-flowing with the conditions, the day that it was and the rainfall in the morning and everything else,” he explained.

“You just expect us to get a reaction and, to be fair, we got that in the first-half.

“We huffed and puffed at stages but we didn’t give much away at one end whilst creating a lot at the other.

“The second-half started the same and we were quite wasteful with a few opportunities to go and kill it off.

“They used the breeze well by putting the ball into the box and asking questions of you.

“As we said at half-time, it was about standing up and being counted, as well as doing your jobs.

“For the jobs that we did in the first-half, there wasn’t enough jobs carried out and executed in the second-half.

“The manner of the two goals we conceded... we were in possession for the two goals, and how we give the ball away and proceed to defend is just not good enough, and it needs to improve.”

GLENAVON: Brown 6, Snoddy 6, Fitzpatrick 8, Baird 7, McCloskey 6 (O’Connor, 66 mins, 5), Wallace 7, Doran 7, Rogers 7 (Doyle, 90 mins, 4), Garrett 7, Malone 6 (Prendergast, 66 mins, 6), Ward 6.

Unused subs:Matthews, Kerr, Norton, Lynch.

COLERAINE: Deane 6, D Jarvis 6, McKendry 5 (Fyfe, 60 mins, 5), Carson 6, Farren 5, O’Donnell 5, Glackin 5, O’Mahony 5 (Lynch, 79 mins, 4), McDermott 6, Shevlin 5, Scott 6.

Unused subs:Gallagher, Mullan, Brown, McCrudden, Doherty.

Referee: Jamie Robinson (Portadown) 6