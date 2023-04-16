Glenavon deserve credit for clinching European Play-Off spot, praises manager Gary Hamilton

Newry City 0 Glenavon 1

Gary Hamilton saluted his players after Glenavon secured their objective of a place in the European Play-Offs.

Jack Malone’s second-half strike at Newry City sealed seventh place — and a slot in the end-of-term shoot-out for continental football — for the Lurgan Blues.

“At the start of the season, seventh place was our target and we’ve got there with two games to go,” said Hamilton.

“I’m delighted for the boys first and foremost, they’ve deserved it. They went through a tough period of 10 or so games where we had injuries, illnesses and other factors affecting us but they’ve come through it and shown what a good bunch of lads they are.

“They took a lot of criticism at the time but they’ve shown what a strong group they are by coming through it and we’re now eight games unbeaten, so credit to them.”

The visitors had an early let-off when a header back towards goal by Aaron Rogers almost caught Rory Brown out but, luckily for them, the ball went narrowly over before Olajuwon Adyemo hit the post from the edge of the box.

Glenavon felt they should have had a penalty for a handball by Darren King but referee Ben McMaster disagreed. It wasn’t long before the deadlock was broken when Malone fired into the bottom corner after a low cross from Peter Campbell.

They could have added a late second only for Jamie Doran to be denied by Steven Maguire.

Despite the loss Newry remain in a strong position to stay up, sitting five points clear of Dungannon Swifts with two matches left.

“It was a poor game — if you had paid in to watch it, you would have been disappointed,” said City boss Darren Mullen.

“There wasn’t much in it, a bit like the last game here. It was a mistake for a goal on that occasion and it was a mistake again — we didn’t cut out the cross for the goal and didn’t deal with the spare man in the middle.”

NEWRY CITY: Maguire 6, King 7, N Healy 7, McGivern 6, Teelan 6 (Forde, 77 mins, 6), B Healy 6, Donnelly 6, Scullion 6, Montgomery 6 (Hughes, 65 mins, 6), Sloan 7 (Lusty, 85 mins, 5), Adyemo 8 (Carville, 77 mins, 6). Unused subs:Halpenny, Moan, McGovern.

GLENAVON:Brown 7, Birney 7, Snoddy 8, O’Connor 7 (Doran, 75 mins, 6), Fitzpatrick 7, Campbell 6 (McCloskey, 75 mins, 6), Baird 8, Rogers 6, Garrett 7, Malone 8, Ward 7. Unused subs:Matthews, Kerr, Doyle, Prendergast, Henderson.

Referee: Ben McMaster 5