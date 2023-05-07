Glenavon face fight to keep hold of Matthew Fitzpatrick, admits Gary Hamilton

Gary Hamilton has been named April’s Manager of the Month by the NI Football Writers’ Association — © Presseye

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton admits his club is braced for a surge of offers for striker Matthew Fitzpatrick over the summer.

The 28-year-old former Antrim Gaelic footballer, who has bagged 19 goals for the Lurgan Blues this season, is attracting interest from a number of clubs, including dethroned Champions Linfield.

Hamilton believes it could be impossible to hold onto Fitzpatrick, who joined Glenavon three years ago from Coleraine.

“We want to keep him at the club,” states Hamilton, who is today named the Reavey Solicitors April Manager of the Month by the Northern Ireland Football Writers’ Association.

“I’ve been in this job 11 and a half years and I’ve become used to it — bringing in players, making them better and they then move on to other things.

“It’s basically out of your control. You can’t do anything about it. Everyone has a price tag — Shay McCartan had a price tag, Lee Bonis had a price tag.

“We don’t want to lose Fitzy, he’s our captain. We haven’t lost since he took the armband, so he’s been a lucky omen. From our perspective, he’s a big player for us. We took him from Coleraine where he didn’t get a chance.

“He’s got better and better, year in, year out. We know other clubs will be interested in him. It’s the same with any lads we’ve brought in and made better players.

“But it’s out of my hands, it’s up to the Chairman and the Board. It’s whether another club can meet the demands of what the Board will want.”

A pragmatic Hamilton goes on: “There is loads of speculation, but we haven’t heard anything as yet.

“Are we expecting something? Yes, we are expecting interest over the summer. He’s a quality player. If clubs are not making offers for him, then there is something wrong because we all know the quality he has.

“It will then be down to what Matthew wants, if he wants to be a full-time footballer. He must take into consideration he has a good job, he’s a teacher and has a good career. And, of course, it’s down to the club to accept an offer if it does come in.

“He has been tremendous for me since he’s come to the football club. He’s someone I’ve a lot of time for, on and off the pitch. He’s a solid human being and a gentleman. I’ve a lot of respect for him.”

Hamilton was thrilled with his latest managerial award after his team went unbeaten over the month of April — winning four and drawing one.

But their season is far from over because they have the European Play-Offs to negotiate next week.

Crafty Hamilton — whose side will learn their opponents after today’s Irish Cup Final — insists: “It’s probably a free hit for us. We’ll be underdogs, so the pressure won’t be on us.

“Whatever way it turns out, we’ll be playing our game or games away from home against sides that have finished higher than us — they have been better than us over the season.

“They say the League table doesn’t lie, so the pressure will all be on the other team. They’ll be expected to beat us, especially if it is Glentoran, who are a massive club.

“It’s a club that demands European football, so there would be a lot of pressure on them to deliver, especially with the financial backing that they’ve had. It’s good to see investment in clubs like Glentoran and Larne. People are prepared to put money in to make the club better.

“But with that comes expectation and pressure. The good thing for us is we are approaching the Play-Off on the back of a 10-game unbeaten run. We have a bit of momentum with us, and confidence is good.

“The boys have everything to play for. If they give it their all, you never know. That’s all we can ever ask for from the players at the football club.”