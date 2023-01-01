Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton hails the impact of promising teenage midfielder Isaac Baird

Isaac Baird has been one of the unsung heroes in Glenavon’s midfield this season and has made an instant impression at Mourneview Park.

Keeping the experienced Robert Garrett out of the side, the 18-year-old made the substitute’s bench only once in his two seasons at Portadown but he has been a regular for Gary Hamilton, who signed him last summer and sang his praises after their Boxing Day derby victory over their Mid-Ulster neighbours.

“For such a young kid, he’s exceptional and he’s got a good football brain,” said the Glenavon boss.

“I’m delighted to have him at the football club and he can only get better and better. This is his first season playing men’s football properly and he’s going from strength to strength.”

Not afraid to throw himself into every challenge, Baird is sure to be at the centre of the action again tomorrow when Glenavon travel to Newry for their Premiership clash, postponed from Friday because of a waterlogged pitch.

The Lurgan Blues won both games at Newry in City’s first season in the Premiership and a hat-trick of wins should keep them in seventh place.

However, the visitors will have to block out their last game against Darren Mullen’s side. Back in August, they were thrashed 5-1 at Mourneview Park — a performance which Hamilton blasted as “unacceptable”.

Although Newry have lost their last five games on the pitch, keeping them in 10th place, they have picked up nine points from their last three home matches since losing to Linfield at the end of October, scoring eight goals, against Ballymena United, Newry City and Portadown — the latter a 3-1 defeat turned into a 3-0 victory after an ‘administrative error’ by the Ports.