Glenavon will keep producing and developing young stars from their Academy, says proud boss Gary Hamilton

Glenavon's Matthew Snoddy gets the better of Jordan Jenkins

Cohen Henderson impressed on his Glenavon debut, which ended in a 1-1 draw with Dungannon Swifts

Gary Hamilton says he is “proud” to see another young player make the grade at Glenavon.

Cohen Henderson, who has just turned 17, made his debut in Friday night’s 1-1 draw against Dungannon Swifts and looked at ease in midfield, going close to scoring in the first half.

Hamilton said he was delighted to see this latest youngster break through after another Glenavon academy graduate, Christopher Atherton, became the UK’s youngest ever senior player in September when he featured in a BetMcLean Cup tie aged 13 years and 329 days.

The Glenavon boss said: “When I first came into the club 11 years ago, our academy started at 12 years of age and I wanted it started from five or six years of age.

“We got that and we got people like Jason King and Jeff Magee in and other coaches who are doing a superb job.

“My aim was to bring more players through from the academy.

“We were bringing young players through that were maybe joining us at 13 or 14 years of age — Mark Sykes, Bobby Burns, Rhys Marshall and boys like that.

“Thankfully now we have a proper product of our academy.

“Christopher Atherton came on earlier this season — he’s been here since he was five or six — now we have Cohen, who has been here since he was eight or nine. It’s lovely to see that and it’s a proud moment for me.

“It’s one thing I’ve wanted to do at the football club and we’ve managed to get two to break through this year. There are a few more in the teams below and hopefully over the next few years we can produce a few more.”

Hamilton was frustrated that a defensive lapse allowed Dungannon back into this game.

Glenavon led after seven minutes when Matthew Fitzpatrick collected a loose back pass and swept the ball home.

Jack Malone hit the post and Henderson also went close as they pushed for a second.

But Dungannon, who had a goal from Jordan Jenkins controversially ruled out, came back strongly in the second half.

They levelled eight minutes from the end when 18-year-old Corey Smith rose to head home James Knowles’ corner-kick.

Dungannon boss Dean Shiels said: “I think we thoroughly deserved to get something from the game.

“We were really poor with the goal but those things happen and, in the second half, I was really happy. I was slightly disappointed that something didn’t fall our way in injury time, but overall it was a really important point.”