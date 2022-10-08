Glenavon's five-star showing was exactly what we deserved, says delighted Gary Hamilton

“Dominant” was how delighted Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton described his team’s second-half performance as they destroyed a dreadful Dungannon Swifts at Mourneview Park.

After a tepid opening period, the Lurgan Blues were red hot after the break, hitting four goals in a rampant 18-minute spell through Conor McCloskey, Eoin Bradley, Isaac Baird and Matthew Fitzpatrick to leave the Swifts punch drunk before a late knockout blow from Aaron Prendergast.

That all gave Hamilton cause for a delayed birthday celebration, after Tuesday night’s League Cup defeat to Loughgall had spoilt the occasion.

“I thought we were really good, like we were against Loughgall on Tuesday night in the first half — we were dominant,” said the newly-turned 42-year-old.

“We did the same again, again without scoring. We did score, it was disallowed — wrongly we think because we watched it back and Matthew Fitzpatrick was onside. We should have had a penalty in the first half too which we didn’t get given when Peter Campbell was fouled.

“We were going in and you’re thinking, ‘Here we go again’ but thankfully we played the same way that we did in the first half and we scored and from then on in I thought we were dominant in every part of the game.

“I was just delighted for the players because a lot of games this season, they haven’t got what they deserved. Thankfully we got what we deserved for one of the first times.”

Dungannon manager Dean Shiels likewise felt that his team got what their performance merited.

“We deserved nothing from the game,” he conceded.

The first half saw as many yellow cards as shots on goal — mainly down to referee Jamie Robinson battling to regain control of the game after letting a collection of small things go unpunished that threatened to turn into something big, culminating in a minor melee in front of the dugouts after Caolin Coyle and Peter Campbell did little more than collide.

The second 45 minutes was in complete contrast as Glenavon hit five terrific finishes.

There were only muted protests when Swifts goalkeeper Declan Dunne failed to hold a deep free-kick under pressure from Bradley and McCloskey smashed home.

Garry Breen and Caolan Marron were out of sync when they tried to play offside, but Bradley was clearly between the two as he collected Jack Malone’s lofted pass before finding the far corner.

Glenavon’s finishing increased in quality again on 61 minutes — although Fitzpatrick will feel hard done by that he didn’t score first. His close-range header crashed off the crossbar and, when Breen headed to the edge of the box, Baird hit a stunning strike into the top corner for his first senior goal.

Fitzpatrick did get his name onto the scoresheet when he spun to net from just a few yards out after Dunne failed to punch clear under pressure from the striker.

There was more to come seven minutes from time when the ball was played forward to Prendergast. Breen got his feet into a terrible mess as he tried to clear before the substitute raced away from him and found the top corner.

“The first goal is key when you are down at the bottom,” added Shiels. “I don’t know if it’s a foul, whether our goalkeeper needs to be stronger. It looked like the ball was in his hands and Eoin Bradley hits it out as he is coming down. I think on reflection it probably was a foul, but we didn’t respond enough, we didn’t react positively enough to going behind.”

GLENAVON: Brown 8, Kerr 8, Ward 8, Wallace 7, Glynn 7 (McCloskey, 43 mins, 7), Scannell 7, Malone 8 (Snoddy, 81 mins, 6), Baird 8 (Garrett, 81 mins, 6), P Campbell 8, Bradley 8 (Doyle, 70 mins, 6), Fitzpatrick 8 (Prendergast, 70 mins, 7). Unused subs: Carey, Doran.

DUNGANNON: Dunne 6, McGee 6 (Walsh, 65 mins,5), Breen 4, Marron 5, Coyle 5, McGinty 6, Knowles 6 (S Scott, 84 mins, 5), J Scott 5 (Animasahun, 84 mins, 5), Mayse 6 (Cushnie, 65 mins, 5), McCready 6 (Gallagher, 65 mins, 5), R Campbell 6. Unused subs: Groogan, O’Connor.

Referee: Jamie Robinson (Portadown) 5.