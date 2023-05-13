Glenn Irwin closes in on history after sealing eighth North West 200 Superbike victory

Glenn Irwin maintained his Superbike winning streak at the North West 200 for an eighth success in the big finale yesterday, which fell flat after another red flag stoppage and confusion over the official result.

Irwin, though, is now closing in on his goal of becoming the most successful Superbike rider ever at the north coast meeting, with the Carrick man only one win behind Joey Dunlop and Michael Rutter’s joint record of nine wins in the class.

The British Superbike title challenger had worked his way through to the front and was leading Milwaukee BMW’s Alastair Seeley when the race was halted after the leaders had started their fourth lap.

Event newcomer Mike Browne caused the red flag after he crashed the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW at Juniper. Browne was reported to have escaped with minor injuries.

Irwin’s lead over Seeley at the time was one second, with Bradford’s Dean Harrison a close third and Michael Dunlop fourth on his MD Racing Honda as 1.6 seconds covered the quartet.

When the leading riders came back through to parc ferme, confusion reigned over the official result, with riders and teams unclear if the result would be taken from the end of the third lap, or the previous lap. The possibility of the race being rerun again was also an unknown.

During the delay, Irwin said it was “common sense” that he had won the race, vowing that he would be happy to line up and do it again.

“If I haven’t won this race and it’s going back a lap then you can’t call it a race,” he said.

“I’ll go and race again, 100 per cent. I’m happy to race again but we won that race fair and square. It’s common sense who won the race.”

After he was finally announced as the winner, Irwin said: “We knew that [he was the winner]. We just had to wait for everyone to bang their heads together and declare it.”

The race was restarted when James Hillier came off his OMG Yamaha at Juniper. The English rider is not thought to have been badly hurt in the incident.

In a further turn of events, the Superbike finale was shortened to five laps instead of six after concerns were raised by teams whose riders were using Dunlop tyres prior to the Superstock race.

Honda Racing’s John McGuinness and Michael Rutter on the Bathams RC213V-S were confirmed in fifth and sixth places respectively, while Waterford’s Brian McCormack was seventh on his Roadhouse Macau/FHO Racing BMW machine.

Sam West took eighth on the Moto-Hub UK BMW ahead of Cookstown man Gary McCoy (Madbros Suzuki).

Davey Todd, who was the runner-up in the first Superbike race on his Milenco by Padgett’s Honda, did not start the race.

Peter Hickman, the outright lap record holder, and his FHO Racing BMW team-mate Josh Brookes were absent from both Superbike races yesterday following a row over the carbon wheels used on their M1000RR machines.

Team owner Faye Ho pulled out of the event on Thursday after Hickman and Brookes were prevented from competing in the first Superstock race, with their wheels deemed to be in breach of the MCUI Ulster Centre’s latest regulations.

British Superbike contender Hickman, though, revealed that he was given permission by Ho to race his own PHR Performance Triumph Supersport and Yamaha Supertwin machines yesterday.

Hickman said that whether or not he returned on the FHO Racing machines to the North West in the future was not his decision, but added that he would be ‘disappointed’ if he couldn’t.

Superbikes 2 result

1 G Irwin (Ducati) 12m 57.608s

2 A Seeley (BMW) +1.068s

3 D Harrison (Kawasaki) +1.332s

4 M Dunlop (Honda) +1.649s

5 J McGuinness (Honda) +23.099s

6 M Rutter (Honda) +24.666s

7 B McCormack (BMW) 1 lap

8 S West (Suzuki) 1 lap

Fastest Lap: Seeley 4m 19.436s (124.470mph)