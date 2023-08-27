Glenn Irwin eyes improvement at Cadwell Park after Thruxton struggles

Glenn Irwin expects normal service to be resumed at Cadwell Park on Sunday as the Lincolnshire track hosts the eighth round of the British Superbike Championship.

Irwin and his BeerMonster Ducati team-mate Tommy Bridewell were out of contention in the previous round at Thruxton, where the Italian machines have traditionally struggled.

However, the Northern Ireland man is confident he will be back at the sharp end as he sets his sights on reducing Bridewell’s 26.5-point advantage at the top of the standings.

Ahead of the Sprint race on Sunday (5.00pm), Irwin said: “I think from the outside in, it is easy to look at Thruxton and think what the hell went wrong, and for sure it has been more of a struggle there.

“But from my own Championship challenge, it is a round where I pulled eight points back on the Championship lead and to do that was really good.

“People say I am a positive person and how I look at things is perhaps always positive. After Thruxton, Jason (O’Halloran) was back in the Championship fight and I feel like that is a good thing.

“People might ask why, and the reason being that Jason riding on top form is what I want because for me to keep overhauling points, I want people between me and Tommy and I think that’s what potentially can happen now.”

Irwin, who finished ninth in the Sprint race at Thruxton and 13th in both Sunday races, says final Superpole qualifying today will be critical at Cadwell, where overtaking can prove problematic.

“I expect normal service to resume as such. By that I mean me and Tommy become competitive and join the rest of the party,” said Irwin.

“Especially with the Superpole format, qualifying is critical and the track lends itself to be favourable to all manufacturers, so I am extremely aware of that and I think it is safe to say that we will be competitive this weekend.

“The team have been great, there are a couple of things we want to test that we want to confirm, so let’s get stuck in. I am enjoying it and like the position that I am in at the minute so it is all good!”

Irwin was fifth fastest in free practice yesterday with Bridewell 12th.

Thruxton treble winner O’Halloran led the times on the McAMS Yamaha from Kyle Ryde (OMG Yamaha).

Monday’s two BSB races at the Bank Holiday meeting are scheduled for 1:15pm and 4:15pm.