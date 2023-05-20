Glenn Irwin hoping to rediscover British Superbike form after rough start at Donington Park

British Superbike title hopeful Glenn Irwin will be aiming to regroup and stake his claim for the podium at Donington Park on Sunday after finishing fifth in Saturday’s Sprint race at the Leicestershire circuit.

The BeerMonster Ducati rider, who qualified on the second row in sixth place, lost the lead of the championship by a single point to team-mate Tommy Bridewell, who held off Leon Haslam on the ROKiT BMW to secure the runner-up spot behind pole man and race winner Kyle Ryde (OMG Yamaha).

Irwin went into the third round of the series on a high after extending his unbeaten run of Superbike successes to eight at the North West 200 with a double on the Ducati last Saturday.

He was unable to hang on to the leading trio of Ryde, Bridewell and Haslam on Saturday and eventually dropped back, with Irwin being caught and passed for fourth by Lee Jackson on the Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki on the penultimate lap of 12.

The Carrickfergus man narrowly held off FHO Racing BMW’s Josh Brookes on the last lap as he clung on to fifth, nine seconds down on race winner Ryde.

Irwin will now look to make amends in Sunday’s two full distance races, which are scheduled for 1.15pm and 4.30pm as he bids to reclaim the title advantage.

He made the switch to Paul Bird’s Ducati team for 2023 after finishing as the runner-up in the British Superbike Championship last season on the Honda Racing UK Fireblade.

And this year, Irwin feels he has the right package in the Italian Ducati Panigale V4R that will enable him to battle for the championship.

“The plan is to continue the good early season form and my confidence is sky high after the two wins at the North West 200,” he said.

“That’s that box ticked and now I aim to take this good feeling and maintain my challenge at the front for the rest of the season.

“It helps when you have a great motorbike and it is what you need to win a British championship.

“We have seen last year the Yamaha was dominant, but I think this year we clearly have a package that is capable of winning the title.

“We have great dynamics in the team at the moment so I am enjoying it.”

Ryde led all the way and won by 1.086s from Bridewell, who briefly lost second place on the final lap to Haslam at the Old Hairpin before cutting back underneath his BMW rival.

Andrew Irwin was empty-handed after an incident on the second lap at the Melbourne Loop, when there was contact between the Honda Racing man and Christian Iddon (Oxford Products Ducati), who also crashed out.

Dublin rider Jack Kennedy slipped off the Mar-Train Yamaha at Goddards.

Alastair Seeley, a double winner in the Superstock races at the North West 200, will be hoping to continue his fine form in today’s National Superstock 1000 race (2.50pm) after qualifying fourth on the SYNETIQ BMW. Donegal man Richard Kerr was third quickest in qualifying yesterday on his AMD Motorsport Honda.

In the first National Junior Superstock race, Dromara’s Sam Laffins sealed an excellent runner-up finish on the Binch Pro Yamaha.

After Sunday’s action, the fourth round will take place at Knockhill in Scotland from June 16-18 following a break for the Isle of Man TT races, where practice gets under way next Monday, May 29.