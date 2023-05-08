Glenn Irwin is so successful at the North West 200 because he doesn’t hold back: legend Phillip McCallen

FHO BMW Racing's Josh Brookes and Peter Hickman will have their sights set on Superbike glory at the North West 200

Michael Dunlop (Hawk Racing Honda), who will be targeting North West 200 success, wheelies through Black's Farm during Superbike qualifying at the Cookstown 100

North West 200 legend Phillip McCallen expects Glenn Irwin to take all the beating once more in the Superbike races as the Carrickfergus rider sets out to add to his record run of victories in the class.

Irwin has notched up six wins in a row at the north coast meeting, including a double in 2022 on the Honda Racing Fireblade.

The British Superbike title hopeful has returned to Paul Bird’s team to ride a Ducati Panigale V4R and has a target on his back as his rivals line up to try and bring his Superbike dominance to an end.

Portadown man McCallen, an 11-time winner at the North West and the only rider ever to have won five races in a day at the event back in 1992, says Irwin and the Italian Ducati will be a formidable force around the high-speed 8.9-mile Triangle course this week.

“Glenn is so successful because he loves his North West and he’s basically putting all his BSB skills to full use — nothing is holding him back,” he said.

Glenn Irwin celebrates winning the Merrow Hotel & Spa Superbike race at the 2022 North West 200

“A lot of riders are maybe holding back that 1% or 2% in places when it comes to final braking and manoeuvres, and Glenn just doesn’t do that — he just holds nothing back there.

“He’s maximising everything he does so well at BSB, from tyres to sliding the bike, braking — he’s doing that to the maximum in BSB and it’s a tough place; he’s using that bike to its maximum every week, he’s giving 110%.

“So if he backs that off a bit on the roads to 100% then he’s still going to be equally as good as, or better than, anyone else out there at the North West.”

McCallen also believes Irwin is equipped to overcome any situation that may arise using his BSB race craft and NW200 know-how.

“His position in BSB shows he’s getting more comfortable with the bike each time he’s out on it,” McCallen said.

“He wasn’t getting great starts at the first BSB round but he was working his way through and it’s been looking pretty good.

“It wouldn’t really matter so much if he didn’t get a good start at the North West because the Ducati is a very powerful bike and he knows how to use slipstreaming to haul himself through.

“If he does get a good start, then he has no problem leading at the front himself as we’ve seen before, so he has nothing to worry about in that regard.

“He’s definitely a favourite, but it won’t be easy and you could have four or five bikes at the front this year looking for that win.”

Michael Dunlop (Hawk Racing Honda), who will be targeting North West 200 success, wheelies through Black's Farm during Superbike qualifying at the Cookstown 100

Irwin’s chief adversaries include Peter Hickman on the FHO Racing BMW, who set a new outright lap record in the first Superbike race last year at 124.79mph after overshooting at University on the first lap.

The Burton-on-Trent man has won Superbike races at the Isle of Man TT, Ulster Grand Prix and Macau, but has yet to score in the blue riband class at the North West.

His team-mate and fellow top BSB rider Josh Brookes is a former lap record holder at the event and claimed a podium 12 months ago on the PBM Ducati, despite an eight-year absence since his last appearance in 2014.

The Australian isn’t coming to make up the numbers and the two-time BSB champion is aiming to add a NW200 victory to his glittering CV.

“It has to be to win,” said Brookes of his objective this year.

“It’s not an unrealistic target because last year I was on the podium and in my first proper year in 2014 — as I didn’t get to race in 2013 (due to wet weather) — I led the race, set a lap record and finished second.

“So for me to aim for anything less than to better those results doesn’t sound like a racer’s mentality.

“You need to come in and at least aim to better your last results here, so I think to aim for a win is my desire.”

FHO BMW Racing's Josh Brookes and Peter Hickman will have their sights set on Superbike glory at the North West 200

Michael Dunlop is another former Superbike lap record holder and is an intriguing prospect as he rides a Honda Fireblade in the premier class for Hawk Racing.

The Ballymoney man is among a host of Honda riders on the grid, including hot prospect Davey Todd on the Milenco by Padgett’s machine and his team-mate Conor Cummins.

Todd finished as the runner-up four times in 2022, including losing out to Irwin by only 0.3s in the first Superbike race, and the 27-year-old has stated his desire to climb one step higher on the podium.

Lee Johnston, a Supertwin, Superstock and Supersport winner at the NW200, has also made the switch to Honda power in the Superbike category, while John McGuinness and new signing Nathan Harrison spearhead the official Honda Racing UK squad.

Yorkshireman Jamie Coward will ride a Honda Fireblade too, with backing from KTS/Steadplan, while 14-time NW200 winner Michael Rutter will treat fans around the course to the awesome sight and sound of the MotoGP-bred Bathams Honda RC213V-S.

Phillip McCallen is relishing the North West 200 action

All-time record holder Alastair Seeley, whose treble last May increased his tally to 27 victories, will be gunning for his first Superbike success since 2017 on the TAS Racing-prepared Milwaukee BMW M1000RR.

Bradford’s Dean Harrison is another stand-out contender on the DAO Racing Kawasaki along with James Hillier (OMG Yamaha).

Paul Jordan from Magherafelt is determined to make his presence felt this year in the feature class on the PreZ Racing Yamaha R1, while a strong southern Irish contingent includes Michael Sweeney (MJR BMW), event newcomer Mike Browne (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW) and Brian McCormack (Roadhouse Macau BMW).

Erno Kostamo from Finland and German David Datzer, who finished first and second in last year’s Macau GP, are among the top overseas names.

One leading rider potentially missing from the Superbike races this year is Richard Cooper, a double rostrum finisher last year. The Nottingham man is however entered in the Supertwin and Supersport classes.

Ian Hutchinson misses out after suffering a stroke while cycling in Spain in February, but plans to be in attendance this week.