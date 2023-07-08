Glenn Irwin misses out on podium spot at Snetterton

Glenn Irwin was unable to mask his frustration after he was robbed of a podium result on the last lap of Saturday’s British Superbike Sprint race at Snetterton in Norfolk.

The Carrickfergus man, who led for almost half of the 12-lap race, was mugged by Australian riders Josh Brookes and Jason O’Halloran at the death despite holding second place as he approached the final corner.

Brookes dived underneath Irwin on the brakes on his FHO Racing BMW while McAMS Yamaha rider O’Halloran squeezed past the BeerMonster Ducati rider on the sprint to line, clinching third by 0.056s.

Irwin had to make do with a hollow fourth in the end while his team-mate Tommy Bridewell celebrated his first Snetterton victory, putting him 17 points clear of the Ulsterman in the championship ahead of Sunday’s two 16-lap races (13:15 and 16:30) at round five.

Irwin, third in the standings – three points behind OMG Yamaha’s Kyle Ryde – qualified second fastest and led until the sixth lap, when Bridewell hit the front after a slow start.

Irwin fought back to take the lead on lap 10, but Bridewell wasn’t finished and made a decisive pass at Brundle corner on the last lap before pulling a slight gap.

Irwin then fell into the clutches of Brookes and O’Halloran, leaving the 33-year-old to ponder how he didn’t at least finish on the rostrum.

“It’s one of those things,” said Irwin.

“I felt like I did the right race, steady, not trying to do too much, and I was surprised to see the gap had gone up to 0.6s because I wasn’t really trying to put the hammer down too much.

“Maybe (I had) a bit of a shaky lap as such and the boys closed in a bit. Once Tommy went by I could see he was really strong and I learned a lot from him; I felt stronger at turn one, he was stronger at two, and then I kind of felt stronger the whole way to the Bomb Hole.

“We’re still struggling with my rear, it’s just breaking away into the Bomb Hole and Coram, and at the last corner Tommy was very strong, but I learnt what I needed to do,” he added.

“I got back to the front and I’ll hold my hands up – the lap before I went defensive down the back straight, but on the last lap I didn’t.

“Hats off to Tommy, he won the race fair and square.”

Irwin – a double winner last time at Knockhill in Scotland – said the result was a bitter pill to swallow after he had set his sights on a treble.

“Finishing fourth could’ve been prevented because I didn’t know anyone was behind me, so a bit frustrated with that, but I’ve only lost two or three more points,” he said.

“It was a really fun race but it’s a bit frustrating when you lead and then you don’t even end up on the podium.

“It’s always the target to try to win and I’m really frustrated to finish fourth because I wanted to win three this weekend, and that’s not going to happen.”

Christian Iddon was fifth on the Oxford Products Ducati with Danny Kent rounding out the top six on the Lovell Kent Racing Honda.

Dubliner Jack Kennedy was eighth for Northern Ireland team Mar-Train Yamaha.

In qualifying for Sunday’s National Superstock 1000 race (14:45), Carrickfergus man Alastair Seeley was third ahead of Donegal’s Richard Kerr (AMD Motorsport Honda).

Next weekend, Bishopscourt in Co Down hosts the Neil and Donny Robinson Memorial Ulster Superbike meeting on Saturday and Sunday, while Jonathan Rea returns to action in the World Superbike Championship at Imola in Italy.