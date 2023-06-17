Glenn Irwin tops the British Superbike Championship podium at Knockhill

Glenn Irwin returned to the top of the British Superbike Championship on Saturday after clinching his third victory of the season in the Sprint opener at Knockhill in Fife.

The BeerMonster Ducati rider claimed pole position at the Scottish circuit and delivered a dominant victory for Paul Bird’s team, taking the lead from Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) at the start of the second lap.

Runner-up Kyle Ryde (OMG Yamaha) was never able to get close enough to the Ulster rider to attempt a pass, with Irwin closing out the win by 0.606s.

Aussie O’Halloran finished third, 1.245s further behind as he rounded out the podium places.

Irwin, last year’s title runner-up, is now three points ahead of team-mate Tommy Bridewell ahead of this afternoon’s two 30-lap races, which are scheduled to take place at 1:35pm and 4:30pm.

The 33-year-old said he feels fitter than ever before after ramping up his preparation during the close season, which Irwin says is now paying dividends.

“I feel really fit and I’ve worked hard over the winter,” he said.

“My preparation this year compared to last year is through the roof.

“I’ve worked with good people in good areas on performance and I’m always looking for the next personal gain – I don’t care if it costs me a grand!

“If there’s something we can do, I will do anything.

“I’m really, really enjoying it.”

Irwin praised his team for improving his machine throughout free practice and qualifying, and said his victory at a circuit that was not normally one of his happiest hunting grounds was all the more satisfying.

“The boys made a change from FP1 to FP2 and it was a great change,” said Irwin.

“It’s one of those weekends when every change is coming better. That helps with feedback and communication.

“I sat in my motorhome last night and I meditated and asked to be precise today, to be composed, and to be at one with the bike and be the highest version of myself.

“It’s so enjoyable when you win at those tracks that are normally a tougher one.”

Irwin’s younger brother and Honda Racing UK rider Andrew was ruled out of the fourth round after sustaining a broken right humerus in a crash during a private test a few weeks ago.

Bridewell finished fourth after fighting his way through the pack, with the top six finalised by Christian Iddon on the Oxford Products Racing Ducati and Leon Haslam (ROKiT BMW).

Jack Kennedy was 11th on the Mar-Train Racing Yamaha.

Richard Kerr from Donegal claimed second place in the first National Superstock 1000 race on his AMD Honda, which was won by Dan Linfoot.

Alastair Seeley was fifth on the SYNETIQ BMW, while Eglinton’s David Allingham finished 12th (SMS Honda).

Banbridge man Simon Reid was outside the points on his Jackson Racing Honda in 16th.

In the British Supersport Sprint race, Rhys Irwin from Donegal claimed third, while Randalstown’s Eugene McManus was 11th (Completely Motorbikes Triumph).

Young prospect Cameron Dawson finished sixth on the MSS Kawasaki in the first National Junior Superstock race ahead of fellow Northern Ireland man Sam Laffins.

Meanwhile, Saturday's MotoGP Sprint race in Germany was won by Spaniard Jorge Martin, who claimed a first win for Ducati at the Sachsenring.

The Pramac Racing rider was over two seconds clear of championship leader Francesco Bagnaia (Lenovo Ducati), with Jack Miller completing the top three on the Red Bull KTM.

Marc Marquez was 11th on the Repsol Honda. The six-time MotoGP champion had never lost a premier class race at the German track until Saturday.

Sunday's feature race is due to take place at 13:00 BST.