Glentoran boss admits they are unlikely to make up ground after defeat by Crusaders

Glentoran 0 Crusaders 4

Glentoran's manager Mick McDermott can't believe what he is watching as his side crash to defeat against Crusaders

Glentoran boss Mick McDermott lashed his team and conceded his title hopes are fading after slumping to a 4-0 defeat to Crusaders at The BetMcLean Oval.

Home supporters booed their players at both half-time and full-time after Stephen Baxter’s team scored two goals either side of the interval, with McDermott echoing the criticism afterwards.

“As poor a performance as I’ve seen since I’ve been here and as poor a result this season since we lost 3-0 to the same team”, rapped McDermott.

“We’re fighting for Europe. You have to believe you can finish first, but second is the reality because there are two teams ahead of us.

“We’ve still got to play both of them. The reach to both of them is difficult but you still have to believe you can catch at least one of them.”

Declan Caddell opened for the Crues with a glancing header after just nine minutes, with Philip Lowry doubling the lead on 22 minutes with a simple conversion at the back post.

The Glens showed a flicker of life when Michael O’Connor entered the fray at the break but hopes of a home revival were scuppered by a poor defensive error on 58 minutes.

Ross Clarke pinged a deep corner from the right to the back post where Daniel Larmour nodded at goal from close in. Glentoran captain Marcus Kane and keeper Aaron McCarey contrived to let the ball bounce underneath both of them.

In the 86th minute, the Glentoran defence found itself outnumbered as Clarke fed Paul Heatley for the Glengormley man to sweep home.

“I don’t know what caused it,” reflected McDermott.

“I haven’t seen as bad a defensive display all over, well, I can’t remember since when. Crusaders won their battles, defended well, turned us when they had to, simple.

“The reality now is we have to win the next game. With 12 points to play for, you still have to believe. Has it become more difficult? Definitely. Is it impossible? No.

“We have to regroup. We can’t afford another performance like that. The dressing room wasn’t pretty after the game, the boys know that was completely out of order.

“It was a bad day at the office, we weren’t at it and didn’t deserve anything out of it.

“The third goal we conceded was criminal. Marcus could have cleared it but I think he got a call from the keeper. It was a comedy of errors. You couldn’t make it up.”

Visiting chief Stephen Baxter said: “I was expecting that performance because we are playing well.

“You need to be at the top of your game coming to a place like The Oval, you have to be ready.

“We don’t lie down, you have to kick on and show what you’re worth and I felt in our set up we knew how to nullify them and win the match. Did I expect to win 4-0? No, but I expected a win.”

GLENTORAN: McCarey 5, Marshall 6, Marron 6, McClean 6, Kane 5, Murray 5 (O’Connor, 46 mins, 7), Powers 6 (R Donnelly, 79 mins, 6), Plum 5(Burns, 65 mins, 6), McCartan 6 (Jenkins, 79 mins, 6), J Donnelly 6, McMenamin 6. Unused subs: Clucas, Crowe, Glendinning.

Crusaders: Tuffey 7, Burns 7 (Weir, 83 mins, 6), Hegarty 7, Lowry 8, Caddell 7, Forsythe 7, O’Rourke 7 (Thompson, 87 mins, 7), Larmour 8, Heatley 7, Clarke 8 (Lecky, 87 mins, 6), McMurray 7. Unused subs: Shields, Doyle, Owens, Robinson.

Referee: Shane Andrews (Comber) 6.