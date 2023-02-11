Glentoran boss Rodney McAree reveals frustrations at loss of control after spoils shared with Coleraine

Coleraine 2 Glentoran 2

Terry Devlin celebrates with Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe following the Aaron Jarvis own goal that drew Glentoran level in the first-half

Striker Matthew Shevlin is congratulated following his late leveller for Coleraine against Glentoran

The Glens looked on course to secure a fifth consecutive victory under their new manager when Conor McMenamin came off the bench to net an unstoppable curling effort with just eight minutes to go.

However, Coleraine and Shevlin had different ideas, and the striker was in the right place at the right time to prod home following Eamon Fyfe’s flick-on from a corner.

The teams also traded two goals in the opening 45 minutes, as Dean Jarvis firstly slammed home from Josh Carson’s cross – just two minutes after Shevlin had blazed a penalty over – prior to Glentoran levelling before the interval when Bobby Burns’ free-kick took a decisive touch off Aaron Jarvis before nestling in the back of the net.

McAree believes his side could have managed the game better after taking the lead and questioned if Shevlin was offside for the equaliser.

“I thought we were well in control of the game in the second-half but Coleraine looked threatening on the counter,” he said.

“They created a few half-opportunities so we had to guard against that.

“Whenever you take the lead and score the goal Conor has scored to put you 2-1 up, you’re disappointed to not see the game out with six or seven minutes to go.

“Whenever the outswinging corner kick is taken, it is headed back towards goal and we feel there is every chance that Matthew could be offside. Some of the decisions you get and some you don’t; we got one a couple of weeks ago. Unfortunately, one might have gone against us today.

“We have to manage the game a little bit better as well.

“We were going up the left-hand side with the ball at that stage and decided that instead of going to the white line or giving away a throw-in, we tried to go inside and ultimately lost possession.

“The ball comes forward from that period of play so we could have controlled it that little bit better.

“We could have defended the ball that came into our box and then the corner kick.

“If he’s offside then we’ve done our job right and if he isn’t offside then we haven’t.”

Coleraine drop to fifth, but Kearney praised his troops for their never-say-die attitude.

“I thought we did enough to win it but with Conor’s strike, it looked like we had lost it,” he reflected.

“To be fair to the players, and we’ve done it a lot this season, where people can question character and everything that goes with it — but when we keep doing it and getting answers, you have to give the players credit.

“Matthew apologised coming off the pitch and said he should have won it for us today.

“I said to him ‘welcome to the world of a striker’ and that’s what being a striker is.

“The biggest credit you can give Matthew is that 18 months ago if he missed those chances, his head would go down and he would have been subbed off.

“You know now the level that he’s at where he has a mindset to be able to do that and still pop up with a goal, and that speaks volumes of him.”

COLERAINE: Deane 6, Kane 7, D Jarvis 7, Brown 5 (Lynch 27 5), A Jarvis 5 (Fyfe 85 4), Carson 6, O’Donnell 6, Glackin 6, McDermott 7, Shevlin 6, Scott 6.

Unused subs: Doherty, Mullan, McCrudden, Carlin, McLaughlin.

GLENTORAN: McCarey 6, Kane 6 (Singleton 70 5), McCullough 6, Wilson 7, Burns 6 (Plum 78 5), McCartan 6 (R Donnelly 78 5), Marshall 6, J Donnelly 6, Devlin 7, McGinn 6, Uzokwe 6 (McMenamin 57 7).

Unused subs: Webber, Crowe, Wightman.

Referee: Christopher Morrison (Belfast)