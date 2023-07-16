Glentoran boss Warren Feeney calls on fans to make all the noise at The Oval against Gzira

Glentoran supporters turned out in great numbers to watch their team battle to a 2-2 draw against Gzira United

Striker Junior opened the scoring for Glentoran after initially missing a penalty in Malta against Gzira United

Glentoran boss Warren Feeney wants to get The BetMcLean Oval ‘rocking’ for this week’s Europa Conference League clash with Gzira United.

The east Belfast men are in with a great chance to progress to the Second Qualifying Round having battled out a 2-2 result in Malta on Thursday.

After missing an early penalty kick when Junior blazed over, the Glens did forge ahead when the ex-Derry City striker made up for his miss by heading home a cross from new boy Dáire O’Connor.

Although Gzira hit back with strikes from Wilkson and Brooklyn Borg, the Glens finished strongly and O’Connor plundered a valuable late equaliser.

It means Glentoran are in a strong position for the home leg, knowing that victory would earn them a money-spinning outing against Luxembourg’s Dudelange or St Patrick’s Athletic, who trail 2-1 ahead of the Richmond Park return clash.

“It’s only half-time, we want to get the Oval rocking,” beamed Feeney, whose team were hit with horrible travel difficulties on their return from Malta.

“We intend to take the game to them, especially with a big Oval crowd behind us. Gzira now know what we are about, and we know all about them as well.

“It’s now up to us. We are not going to sit back, we are going to go for them – that’s the way we are going to be at home.

“It should be a great night for us. I want the fans out in big numbers.

“We are on our home ground; we know European matches are difficult games of football and we can’t afford to become too over-confident. But we’ve got to make sure we are ready – and believe me, we will be.”

It was Feeney’s first competitive game in charge and he was impressed with what he saw from his team.

He went on: “We were disciplined and well-organised over there. We’ve got to be happy with the result, away from home in Europe at this time in the season.

“Make no mistake about it, Gzira are a good side, they’ve knocked some decent teams out of the tournament over the last few years.

“A draw is a fair result for us, one that I’m pleased with. Ultimately, I’m a little bit disappointed that we didn’t come away with a victory.

“We scored right at the end, which was disallowed. I don’t know what the referee blew his whistle for because I didn’t see a foul.

“If I’m being critical, we gave away two bad goals, but that was basically down to rustiness – but to come back and get a draw away from home is a fantastic result for us.”

Feeney was also thrilled with the standard of performance of his new signings, O’Connor and Fuad Sule, the latter snapped up from League champions Larne.

“Dáire came into the team from the start and I thought he was outstanding, he took he took his goal really well,” purred Feeney.

“I had no hesitation in putting him into the team, he has a big-game mentality. He’ll be a big player for us over the coming season.

“Fuadster (Sule) was a wee bit rusty, he needs games. But, again, I’d no problems at all bringing him on at half-time. He’s a good player.

“I thought he was exceptional – he was nice and tidy in the middle of the park; he settled the game down a bit.

“I’m really pleased for everyone, particularly the supporters who came over to Malta in big numbers to give us their backing.

“To be honest, I was gobsmacked how many travelled over, they were phenomenal. They got behind the players, and that’s what we want.”