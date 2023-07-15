Glentoran boss Warren Feeney plots bold triple swoop for coveted trio

Irish Premiership

Glentoran are set to test Coleraine's resolve and make an attempt for the multi-faceted Lyndon Kane

Having come under intense transfer interest from Larne, Cliftonville left-back Levi Ives is now under Glentoran's spotlight

Derry City striker Jamie McGonigle may not be destined for a return to Coleraine and instead could be headed to Glentoran

Warren Feeney has been given the green light to launch an ambitious three-pronged attack in the transfer market.

The Glentoran manager made a move for Cliftonville left-back Levi Ives earlier this week. And now he has Derry City striker Jamie McGonigle and Coleraine defender Lyndon Kane firmly in his sights.

Ironically, the Bannsiders thought they were close to sealing a return to The Showgrounds for McGonigle last weekend.

The east Belfast club also believed McGonigle was destined to head back to Coleraine but made enquiries about rerouting the Dungiven man to The Oval.

Glentoran feel they might have an edge as they can offer the talented forward full-time football, which is thought to appeal.

Feeney recently put the kibosh on a proposal to swap McGonigle for Jay Donnelly, but it remains to be seen if a player will be involved in a revived deal.

Kane, who has been successfully employed as a midfielder and a right-back, has played for Coleraine for the last eight years, though is still only 26.

A departure from Ballycastle Road would be a surprise as Kane has strong ties to his home town club and has just commenced his testimonial year.

However, Glens sources suggest Feeney thinks he is worth pursuing despite being under contract with the Bannsiders until 2024.

The Glentoran manager sought and received assurances from club owner Ali Pour that he would be backed in the market.

Feeney knows he has a bloated squad at The Oval but is determined to bring his own players in ahead of the new season.

Pour has acknowledged this and has given Feeney the go ahead to head out and pursue the figures that he wants.

Larne were sure that they were in the box seat to sign Ives from Cliftonville after making three bids for the 25-year-old.

The robust full-back followed this up by lodging a transfer request at Solitude last weekend, as revealed by Sunday Life Sport.

But the Reds are understood to be reluctant to sell Ives to Larne following the amount of transfer business done between the two teams in recent years.

The Inver Reds have raided Solitude for Tomás Cosgrove, Aaron Donnelly and Paul O’Neill in the past and club chiefs do not want Cliftonville to be seen as a feeder outfit for the Champions.

This gave the Glens an opportunity and, while no bid has been made as yet, talks are ongoing.