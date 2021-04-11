Glentoran branded a 'disgrace' as club legend joins fans in slamming Prince Philip 'snub'

There was no minute's silence at the Oval before yesterday's game between Glentoran and Dungannon Swifts.

Glentoran have been branded a 'disgrace' by a club legend for not honouring the Duke of Edinburgh with a period of respectful silence ahead of their Irish Premiership match with Dungannon Swifts yesterday.

Prince Philip passed away aged 99 on Friday morning and sporting venues throughout the United Kingdom fell silent yesterday to pay tribute to a man who had been at the side of The Queen for 73 years.

Glentoran opted to lower their flags at The Oval to half mast rather than hold a minute's silence, as a club spokesperson told Sunday Life Sport last night: “There was no official directive issued from either the IFA or NIFL on what way clubs should respond.”

Former Glens captain Pete Batey was infuriated by his ex-club's tribute and responded on social media

by posting pictures of himself serving in the army and as a skipper of Glentoran.

He fumed: “You are the only club in the UK not to have a minute silence in remembrance of the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh.

“This is me serving my country and me proudly captaining Glentoran FC. You are a f*****g disgrace.”

Pete Batey made 259 appearances for the Glens between 1995 and 2002.

A large section of the Glentoran community were last night quick to agree with the sentiments of a player who made 259 appearances for the east Belfast outfit during a seven-year spell.

They vented their fury during and after yesterday's match and were exasperated that Prince Philip had been snubbed.

But the club are adamant they feel they honoured the Duke of Edinburgh in a dignified manner.

A spokesman said: "As soon as the club learned of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, the flags at our club were brought down to half-mast.

"Our club wanted to show its respect to The Queen and the Royal Family in a time of great loss.

"We intend to keep the flags at half-mast for the duration of the period of mourning.

"There was no official directive issued from either the IFA or NIFL on what way clubs should respond to the situation on match day.

"Obviously, our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family at this sad time."

NIFL insisted yesterday morning that all games would go ahead as they hadn't received any applications to call games off in light of Prince Philip's passing. They insisted that any decision on tributes would be made by the clubs.

Glentoran last night issued an official club statement defending their actions.

It read: "The Board of Directors of Glentoran Football Club has been made aware of some comment on the club's commemoration of the sad passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"In the interests of clarity, immediately on hearing of the Duke's passing yesterday, the Board instructed the groundsman to lower the Union flag and Glentoran flag at The Oval to half-mast. This was done on Friday afternoon and the flags will remain at half-mast for the duration of the National Period of Mourning.

"Additionally the club Chairman undertook with the full support of the Board, to write to the Lord Lieutenant of Belfast, offering the club's deepest condolences to Her Majesty The Queen on the loss of her husband of 73 years. This was done prior to today's match.

"The club has paid a dignified, respectful tribute to His Royal Highness under proper protocols."