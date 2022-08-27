Glentoran didn’t miss a chance to tease Jay Donnelly after Portadown victory, reveals James Singleton

James Singleton revealed that even scoring his first Glentoran goal and setting the east Belfast men on their way to a 3-0 victory over Portadown wasn’t enough to spare Jay Donnelly from being targeted by his team-mates.

Donnelly had already put one chance wide of the post a few minutes earlier when he swung at the ball. The effort had neither power nor accuracy and would have caused no danger to the Ports had the ball not rolled to Singleton, who gleefully turned into the bottom corner of the net from 12 yards to open the scoring.

While Singleton took the plaudits and the pats on the back, the dressing room pounced on the opportunity to poke fun at the Glens striker.

“The boys were giving Jay a bit of stick at half time, saying it was a great pass,” said Singleton.

“I think he’s just scuffed it and it’s landed straight to me and just where I was on the pitch, I was able to see that side of the net open and the goalkeeper was to the other side, so it was a simple finish.”

After taking 10 minutes to work their way into the game, the ex-Glenavon ace’s strike gave the side from The Oval a real impetus and – although Conor McMenamin’s second goal four minutes later came via a deflection off Leo Donnellan – doubling their lead so quickly was a measure of how much control they had suddenly gained.

It was clear from manager Mick McDermott’s body language on the touchline that he wasn’t happy that his team didn’t make their second half dominance count in terms of goals.

Remembering how they let a late 1-0 lead slip at the same venue last season, even at 2-0 they were still vulnerable to a comeback and it was actually immediately after the Ports had their best chance of the match — when substitute Jonah Mitchell forced Aaron McCarey to go full length to save — that the Glens made the points safe with a fine first-time take from Hrvoje Plum.

“We’ve worked in pre-season and we wanted to dominate possession and keep chances away from us,” said Singleton.

“We’ve set up in a team where we are working hard and everybody is playing for the shirt, everybody is putting the miles in, so if you’ve got 11 players doing that and others coming off the bench, you will be hard to play against.”

Despite a fourth defeat and only scoring once so far this season — a goal which came from the penalty spot — Ports manager Paul Doolin took encouragement from seeing his team, which started with five summer signings, develop further, giving him hope for what is to come.

“Over the 90 minutes, it’s probably the best that we have played for long spells,” explained Doolin.

“If you look at the two breaks they got in the box and the one we had in the second half that took a deflection and went wide, we didn’t really get the rub of the green.

“I thought in the second half that we were excellent at times. We probably had most of our attacks and then they scored.

“It’s trying to find that team and I think as the games are going on that is what we are looking at. We might maybe have found something there in that second half.”

PORTADOWN: Barr 7, Teggart 6, Upton 6, Beverland 7, Russell 7, L Wilson 6 (Evans, 50 mins, 6), Donnellan 6, Moore 6 (Mitchell, 69 mins, 7), Stedman 6 (Jordan, 46 mins, 6), Conaty 6, Tantale 6 (Mashigo, 46 mins, 6).

Unused subs: McKenna, Ovens, Willis.

GLENTORAN: McCarey 7, Marshall 6, A Wilson 7, McClean 6, Kane 7, Singleton 8 (Crowe, 75 mins, 7), Murray 8 (Plum, 66 mins, 7), McCartan 7 (Wightman, 75 mins, 6), R Donnelly 7, J Donnelly 7 (Purkis, 66 mins, 6), McMenamin 7 (Roy, 66 mins, 6).

Unused subs: Webber, Burns.

Referee: Jamie Robinson (Portadown) 6