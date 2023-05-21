Glentoran excited to tackle the best in Ireland in new All-Island Cup, says Demi Vance

Demi Vance is looking forward to Glentoran's participation in the All-Island Cup — © SPORTSFILE

Glentoran defender Demi Vance admits her side will have to be at their best to win the Women’s All-Island Cup, after the inaugural draw saw them pitted with three Women’s Premier Division heavyweights.

The east Belfast side will face four-time League Champions Wexford Youths, three-time winners Peamount United and a Shamrock Rovers side boasting several international players in Group B of the new competition which kicks off the week ending June 18.

Despite the tough draw, Vance is relishing the Glens’ chance to test themselves against the best and believes the unfamiliarity between the clubs adds an extra element of intrigue.

“There were a few laughs when the group came out,” she said.

“If you want to win the Cup, you have to beat the best teams in it, so if they are in our group then so be it.

“We don’t know an awful lot about the teams down here and they don’t know an awful lot about us, but I think that will be good.

“We played Shamrock Rovers in pre-season and won, so it will be good to play them in a competitive fixture and see how the group fares. In pre-season, you try new things, but in competitive games it’s completely different, so it will be good to play them again.

“It’s a unique competition, I think it’s exciting for everyone involved. The teams have been crying out for more competitive fixtures.

“We play Cliftonville soon, but it will be good to play them in a different competition. Maybe it might be an all-northern Final, who knows?”

Vance is back at Glentoran for a third time having departed Leicester City in January and insists the Glens have a point to prove after Cliftonville denied them a third successive Premiership crown last term.

“They missed out on the League last year, so I think we have a point to prove,” added the 2019 Women’s Premiership Player of the Year.

“We started off strongly so hopefully we can continue. We’re playing a good style of football and are gelling more as a team as the season goes on.”

Vance, who has earned 86 international caps, also reflected on last summer’s historic European Championship and hopes it leaves a legacy for women’s football in Northern Ireland.

“I think there’s been a big impact made in the last few years,” added the 32-year-old.

“I think Kenny Shiels has done massive things for women’s football in Northern Ireland, he needs to get a lot of credit for that.

“Off the back of the Euros, we want to leave a legacy. We want to help grow the women’s game but I think it’s just going to take a little bit more time and patience and support from the Association.

“The women’s game is growing. If we put a lot of effort into the grassroots hopefully in the next couple of years we’ll see the benefits.”