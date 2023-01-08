Glentoran fans who want me out are balloons and I have no time for them, blasts boss Mick McDermott

Some Glentoran fans made their feelings known to manager Mick McDermott

The boo boys may have had their say, but manager Mick McDermott enjoyed the last laugh as Glentoran cruised into round six of the Samuel Gelston’s Whiskey Irish Cup at the expense of Moyola Park yesterday.

Early goals from teenage midfielder Terry Devlin and striker Danny Purkis earned the east Belfast boys a trip to take on Portadown at Shamrock Park early next month.

Incredibly, it was only their second win in 11 starts — and their first since a narrow victory over the Ports on November 26.

The latest of those defeats at Ballymena United led to a fans’ revolt — and they were at it again even before a ball was kicked, albeit courtesy of just a handful of dissenters.

They hurled abuse at McDermott as he made his way across the Mill Meadow pitch to the dugout and then unfurled a ‘Mick Out’ banner, which they draped over the fence before it was removed.

“I simply block out outside noise,” said McDermott.

“You know it’s there, so why look at it? There were 10 balloons shouting abuse. I didn’t take them under my notice.

“I wouldn’t waste a moment’s thought over them, or some of the stuff that is written on social media.

“We were 15 games unbeaten earlier in the season, where were the balloons then?

“I’m not going to hide behind the fact that we were on a terrible run, four points from eight League games. Hopefully we are now coming out of it, it’s now about building a bit of momentum.”

McDermott admitted the early goals helped settle any nerves in the visiting camp.

“We started well and could have been a couple of goals up, even before we got the opener,” he added.

“We created a hell of a lot of chances. Danny (Purkis) and Jay (Donnelly) got into some great positions, so I suppose the only disappointment was we didn’t score more.

“It was also important not to concede, especially the way results have been going recently.

“I thought we were in total control. I would put it down as a professional performance.

“It was good to get some new lads in. I thought young Aaron Wightman was electric and Terry Devlin had a great game in the middle.

“It was one of those games we were in a no-win situation. Had we won five, it was expected. We won by two, so people will say we struggled.

“Overall, I was pleased with the performance and happy to be in the next round.”

Moyola boss Stephen Hughes insisted his Premier Intermediate League team could hold their heads high in defeat.

“We were up against a top Premiership side, it was a step up in class,” he said. “Two quick goals knocked the stuffing out of us a little bit and also really killed off the game.

“I was pleased with our second-half display and the fitness levels we showed.

“We restricted Glentoran to very few chances after the restart.

“There is no doubt we will take a great deal from this game going into the second half of the League campaign.”

MOYOLA: Findlay 7, Harris 6, Vauls 6, McLean 6, McIlveen 6, Parkhill 6, Kelly 6 (Sullivan, 74 mins, 6), Patchett 6 (Francis, 82 mins, 5), Gray 6, Gillan 6, McNeill 6 (Smith, 66 mins, 6). Unused subs: Logan, Getty, Best, King.

GLENTORAN: McCarey 6, Kane 6, Marshall 6, J Donnelly 6 (Clucas, 78 mins, 6), R Donnelly 6, McClean 7, Devlin 7, Smith 6, Crowe 7, Purkis 7, Wightman 8. Unused subs: Webber, Murray, Murphy, Plum, Russell, McLaughlin.

REFEREE: Declan Hassan (Ballymoney) 7