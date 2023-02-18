Glentoran gaffer Rodney McAree heaps praise on Donnelly brothers following Ballymena goal spree

Ballymena United 1 Glentoran 3

Ruaridhri Donnelly bagged an early birthday present by hitting a delicious double in Glentoran’s win over Ballymena United at the Warden Street Showgrounds on Friday night.

He was given his chance because of an injury to new boy Niall McGinn, but his second half party piece was enough to earn Rodney McAree’s boys three valuable Danske Bank Premiership points.

The East Belfast team are now unbeaten in six games since McAree replaced the controversial Mick McDermott stepped down following a fans’ revolt – a reaction to a horrible losing sequence.

Although the Glens are still hovering in sixth position in the League table, they are still very much in the title mix, especially as they have played three games less than most of the teams above them.

Even when they fell behind to a well-taken Sean Graham goal at the soggy Showgrounds, there were no signs of panic.

Jay Donnelly levelled things – it was his 13th goal of the season and 60th for the club - just before the interval before his brother, who turned 31 on Saturday, went to work with a quick-fire double, which killed the game stone dead.

“Ruaidhri took his goals extremely well,” purred Glens’ boss McAree. “He may not have scored that many this season, but his contribution to the team has been exceptional, it goes unnoticed at times.

“Make no mistake about it, this was a difficult fixture...I still have bad memories from our last visit to the Showgrounds (a 2-0 defeat), so we knew we had to be on in, especially after our win over Linfield in midweek.

“That would have counted for nothing if we hadn’t taken another three points.”

McAree admitted he was ‘happy’ the way things have been ticking over since his arrival in the manager’s chair.

“I have to be happy, it’s always nice when you are winning, but things can change very quickly in this game, no one will be getting carried away,” he went on. “It was nice to keep the unbeaten run going and everyone is pleased with the progress.

“But it’s only three points you get in these games. I know people talking about the games in hand, but the most important thing is winning the game in front of you.

“We have another tough fixture coming up next week, away at Cliftonville. Our full focus will now be on that game.”

Ballymena United chief David Jeffrey, who was forced to restructure his playing staff to suit the club’s finances over the January transfer window, stressed he was ‘proud’ of his team’s performance.

“I was so proud of my players,” he said. “I’ve said several times that Glentoran have the most in-depth quality squad in the country. The were coming off the back of an unbelievable performance against Linfield. I understand their three-nil victory could have been much more.

“But I reminded the players Glentoran hadn’t beaten us on the last four occasions at the Showgrounds. We knew it was going to be difficult, but to a man my players stood up brilliantly. We played particularly well in the first half; we had a great shape about us.

“We were kill by a five-minute spell in the second half, when we conceded sloppy goals.

“Even after that, our players never let their heads drop, they showed great resilience and still tried to play he proper way and the fans acknowledged that at the finish.

“In saying that, we have got to acknowledge that Glentoran are a quality, quality team.

“Let’s put the cards on the table, we didn’t get the results we wanted in the last few games . . . we hadn’t scored a goal in the last five League games. So, our problems were quite evident, the failure of putting the ball in the back of the net.”

BALLYMENA UNITED: Williamson 6, Place 6 (McVarnock 81), Whiteside 6, Redman 6, Nelson 6, McCullough 6, Graham 6, Kelly 6, Henderson 6, Waide 6 (Tipton 88), Gibson (Kane 71).

Unused subs: Thompson, McGrory, Taylor, Farquhar.

GLENTORAN: McCarey 7, Marshall 7, McCullough 7, Wilson 7, Kane 7 (Crowe 81), Singleton 7, McCartan (Plum 71), Devlin 7, R Donnelly 8 (Wightman 71), J Donnelly 7 (Purkis 81), McMenamin 7 (Junior 71).

Unused subs: Webber, Murphy.

REFEREE: Tony Clarke 7.

Man of the match: Ruaidhri Donnelly.