Glentoran hopeful of completing Niall McGinn signing in time for Tuesday’s match against Ballymena United

Glentoran are closing in on Niall McGinn and hope to have the Northern Ireland player registered in time to play Ballymena United on Tuesday night.

The Glens made contact with Scottish Championship club Dundee this week to open dialogue about the 35-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer.

Sunday Life Sport understands McGinn has agreed terms with the Glens and only late interest from a club in Scotland delayed the signing this weekend, but a move is set to be sealed.

The former Aberdeen and Celtic man, who started out at Dungannon Swifts, is expected to put pen to paper on a one-and-a-half year deal with an option of another 12 months.

Glentoran have struggled since Conor McMenamin was injured in November, losing five games in a row before yesterday and claiming just two win in their last 11 games in all competitions.

Mick McDermott was desperate for cover and McGinn fits the bill, particularly as he will bring a wealth of experience of the professional game to The Oval, something the Glentoran manager is keen to impress on his current squad.

After leaving the Swifts for Derry City in 2008, McGinn went on to Celtic, Brentford, Aberdeen and Gwangju in South Korea, before returning to Scotland with the Dons and latterly Dundee.

He has scored six goals in 72 appearances for Northern Ireland, the pick of them being his glorious finish against Ukraine in Lyon at the 2016 Euro Finals.

“Glentoran were informed yesterday that another club came in for Niall”, said McGinn’s agent Gerry Carlile. “That needed to be looked at but, barring anything coming out of the blue, we are hoping a deal can be agreed with Glentoran.”

Meanwhile, Newry City manager Darren Mullen has moved to bring 18-year-old midfielder Dylan Sloan and 19-year-old forward Matty Lusty in on loan from Larne until the end of the season.

“I knew we needed to freshen things up so I’m delighted to get the two lads in so early in the window,” said Mullen.

“They are both extremely talented players who have represented Northern Ireland at youth international level and have been regulars in Larne’s senior squad this season.”