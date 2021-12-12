Glentoran manager Mick McDermott is a keeper as he signs an extension to his contract at The Oval

Maverick manager Mick McDermott is staying at the Bet McLean Oval for at least another two and a half years.

The Glens boss, who oversaw a 3-0 victory over Carrick Rangers yesterday to move his side up to joint second in the Danske Bank Premiership alongside rivals Linfield, has agreed an extension to his contract which will see him remain at the helm in east Belfast until June 2024.

While the club at times have been dogged by controversey since he joined in 2019, McDermott, who is also a leading director of the club, has managed to secure European qualification on two occasions, won the Irish Cup in 2020 while they are serious challengers for the Gibson Cup this season.

Ali Pour, Glentoran’s majority shareholder, told Sunday Life Sport: “To take control of a big club, revitalise and rebuild it into a highly competitive team is no easy task. The fact that Glentoran FC is a ‘force’ again and capable of challenging for trophies, in such a short time span, is a credit to Mick and the people around him.

The East Belfast club has enjoyed a long-awaited renaissance since being taken over by a UK-based consortium, headed by British-Iranian businessman Pour in July 2019.

When McDermott arrived in March 2019, Glentoran was a club is disarray . . . no trophies, no money and no prospects.

Now just over two years into the Pour project, the Glens are a different animal. Gone are the financial implications that threatened to close the doors of the famous Belfast club, reflected in the Irish League transfer record £120,000 they forked out in the summer for the signature of Ballymena United’s Shay McCartan.

Pour, Glentoran’s majority shareholder, stated: “Mick has been embedded in every aspect of this project; he has played a role in every step from the takeover to the day-to-day operations and management of the team.

“With two successive European qualifications and an Irish Cup success in our first two seasons, we can be pleased but not satisfied — we are by no means near the finishing line.

“I am committed to the long-term future of Glentoran Football Club. We will face many challenges and battles along the way . . . that is normal in any environment when the status-quo is questioned.

“These experiences will only make us stronger in our desire to succeed! I know Mick is dedicated and committed in everything that he does for this project and club, and I am confident the future is bright for the entire Glentoran community”

It has been quite a weekend for McDermott. Not only did he get his contract negotiations over the line, but he was also named the Aktivora Northern Ireland Football Writers’ Manager of the Month for November – his teamed were defeated on only one occasion.

On his new three-year deal, McDermott admitted the hard works start now. “I am honoured to be offered this contract extension and accepted it without hesitation. I appreciate the faith that Ali and the Board are showing in me and I fully understand the high expectations that come with it.

“Since the takeover in July 2019, it has been like a whirlwind — re-building a Club, re-building a squad and building a team into what we are today.

“It has been and remains a massive challenge for me and I could not do it without the commitment of my players, the loyalty of my staff, the work-ethic of the many unsung volunteers, the backing of Ali and the Board — and of course, the support of the masses of Glentoran fans!

“Rest assured that every decision I have made and every battle I have fought has been with the best interests of Glentoran FC and I will continue that as long as I am here.

“I am excited for the future and Ali Pour’s vision and plans for the Club — we will not stand still.” Although Glentoran have taken massive strides under his leadership, McDermott realises he will be judged on success on the pitch.

McDermott adds: “It doesn’t mean there is any less pressure on me, I still have to win matches. I have had interest from other projects elsewhere, but how can you go?

“I am at the club every day, it’s hard work. I suppose half of my work is stuff that other managers don’t have to think about, Covid for example. Yes, we have Covid officers, but I am heavily involved as well.”

“There is no timescale, but we want to bring success to the club,” he added. “I would hope we can have a crack at it this year (winning the title).

“But there are other teams thinking the same. Will it be this year? We would certainly love it to happen. Only one team can win it. We have pressure on ourselves to try and do it as soon as possible.

“I’m aware we’ll not be classed as success until Glentoran wins the Gibson Cup.

“But we are only starting this, we are only two years in. It feels to me that something is ready to take off in our league, and especially at Glentoran, I really get that feeling.

“I actually think it’s brilliant what has happened to Glentoran Football Club — and I don’t think anyone has ever said that. I think the League is going to get better and better.”