Glentoran manager Warren Feeney thrilled with Newry win but injuries mount for Oval men

Newry City 2 Glentoran 4

Niall McGinn is congratulated by team-mate Junior after scoring in Glentoran's win over Newry City

Niall McGinn sent Glentoran on their way to level with rivals Linfield at the top of the Sports Direct Premiership with a deadly two-goal salvo at The Newry Showgrounds last night.

Newry levelled twice in the first half but the Glens eased to victory when McGinn set Daire O'Connor up before Shay McCartan wrapped up the points from the penalty spot.

With five wins and a draw to date, Glentoran join Linfield at the top of the table on 16 points, though the Blues have a game in hand.

The victory came at a price, however, as defenders Luke McCullough and Aaron Wightman limped off, but overall Warren Feeney was happy with the win.

“That's my biggest worry, we're getting too many injuries in the one position with Aaron and Luke coming off, so we need to get a couple back”, said the Glentoran manager.

“I thought on the day Newry were superb and they worked us really hard, especially in the first half.

“We were too nice, too flat. I won't say what I said at half time but I got the response I wanted.

“We've got quality on the wings in Niall McGinn and Daire O'Connor, and I was glad to see them both score.”

Glentoran made a bright start on the lush pitch at a sun-dappled Showgrounds, with O'Connor and McCartan threatening on the break.

And it was good work by McCartan that prompted McGinn's first goal, hooking back to the Dungannon man on the edge of the box and McGinn hammered clinically past Tom Murphy in goal.

Newry grew into the game and flashed a warning when Lorcan Forde burst through on 14 minutes and fired towards the far corner, but Aaron McCarey made a vital save with his feet.

McCullough broke down minutes later, limped off and on 27 minutes was replaced by Wightman, who played on the right with skipper Marcus Kane slotting in beside Paddy McClean in the centre of defence.

The visitors were weakened by this and Gary Boyle's side went after them, going close through Forde before Ciaran O'Connor levelled the scoring on 31 minutes.

Daniel Hughes played a delightful clipped ball for O'Connor to run onto in the box and instinctively poke past McCarey with his right foot.

This wasn't in the script for the Glens, who were rattled for a period but rallied to take the lead again on 37 minutes.

After Kane saw a goalbound shot headed clear on the line by Noel Healy, Wightman surged down the right flank and fed O'Connor to send a deep cross over to McGinn, who volleyed perfectly from twenty yards to beat Murphy at his near post.

Thomas Lockhart was booked for a foul on the goalscorer as the half moved into added time, but there was to be a sting in the tail from Newry as Forde got to the byline all too easily from a Darren King throw-in on the right to pull back to Hughes, who scrambled home from five yards.

Ten minutes after the restart, James Singleton pressed forward to find McGinn, who steadied inside the box before squaring to O'Connor who swept home comfortably from twelve yards.

Newry faded and McCartan applied the coup de grace on 62 minutes from the penalty spot after referee Shane Andrews spotted a deliberate hand ball in the box.

“We started well but we couldn't sustain it in the second half,” said Newry manager Gary Boyle. “To be fair, Glentoran are a good side but we were disappointed we couldn't stay in the game.”

Newry City: Murphy 6, King 6, N Healy 5, McKeown 6, C O'Connor 7 (Mooney 67 6), Carroll 5 (B Healy 74 6), Hughes 6, Lockhart 5, Martin 6 (Poynton 71 5), Forde 7, Owens 5 (Salley 67 5).

Subs not used: Maguire, M O'Connor, Newell.

Glentoran: McCarey 6, Kane 7, McCullough 6 (Wightman 27 7 (Kelly 70 6)), Burns 8, McCartan 7 (Donnelly 89 6), D O'Connor 7 (G Feeney 89 6), Singleton 7, Sule 6, McClean 7, McGinn 8, Junior 6 (Fisher 45 6).

Subs not used: Webber, Palmer.

Referee: Shane Andrews (Ballygowan) 8