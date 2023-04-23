Glentoran midfielder Terry Devlin primed for move across the water as transfer interest hots up

Terry Devlin could emulate current Glentoran team-mate Niall McGinn and take his talents across the water — © Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press

Glentoran midfielder Terry Devlin will have a choice to make in the summer, with a host of clubs across the water interested in signing the talented teenager.

Sunday Life Sport understands that Crystal Palace, Sunderland, Stoke, Portsmouth, Port Vale and Lincoln are amongst the sides keeping tabs on the 19-year-old, who has enjoyed an impressive season after moving to The BetMcLean Oval from Dungannon Swifts in August last year.

Devlin has already played for the Northern Ireland Under-21 team and been part of a training camp with the senior international squad. Coaching staff and players at Glentoran feel he has the qualities to be part of Michael O’Neill’s plans in the future.

The highly-rated star has become a regular in the middle of the park for the Glens under manager Rodney McAree and established himself as a favourite with the fans.

Through the years, Glentoran supporters have had special relationships with high-class central midfielders, and the potential for Devlin to develop is clear to see.

Sources suggest, though, that it is unlikely to be in east Belfast, with the Cookstown native set to make a move at the end of the season in the next stage of a promising career.