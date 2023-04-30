Glentoran must step it up for European Play-Offs mission, says Rodney McAree

Glentoran's Aaron McCarey collides with a number of players as he tries to grab the ball — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Glentoran's Harry Murphy is stretchered off with what looks to be a serious knee injury — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Glentoran manager Rodney McAree has urged his boys to raise their performance levels if they hope to grasp a European place.

Linfield’s win at Cliftonville ended the east Belfast side’s hopes of storming into the runner-up spot and snatching an automatic Conference League position.

The Glens will now enter the Play-Offs and although they will have home advantage, they will face hungrier opponents than this much-changed Crusaders side at Seaview.

While the Crues were never going to throw everything at the visitors with their Irish Cup Final looming next weekend, Glentoran still had to taste victory and hope the Blues stumbled elsewhere in north Belfast.

Junior Uzokwe opened the scoring and the impressive Terry Devlin doubled the lead, with the Shore Road men grabbing a late consolation from promising young frontman Jay Boyd.

But the win came at a cost for the Glens as teenage defender Harry Murphy was stretchered off with a bad knee injury, as his concerned father Darren — who was working for the BBC — looked on.

“He felt something on the outside of his right knee,” said McAree.

“He thought he heard something pop but wasn’t in a great deal of pain so hopefully it’s not as bad as first feared.”

Although the Glens will go into the Play-Offs on the back of three straight wins, the Oval chief accepts his side can find another gear.

“You will always look at matches where you dropped points,” he added.

“We took one point out of six at home to Glenavon in two games. Ultimately, if we had done more in those games, we would be in a different position, but every club will look at results that went against them.

“I think the boys from Newry away in the middle of January have done exceptionally well. I asked them to put themselves in a position to sneak into Europe automatically and we have taken it to the last game.

“Unfortunately, Linfield have done their job and congratulations to them.

“We have to keep the little run of momentum going. I wouldn’t say we were brilliant here but we competed well and did enough to win the game. We will need to be better but with third place comes home advantage and we will see who we get.

“Teams will not relish coming to The Oval. We have decent players and if we perform, we will be okay.”

Crues boss Stephen Baxter also experienced some worrying news on the injury front as defender Josh Robinson departed just before the break after taking a bang on his knee.

The game took a while to spring to life, with a 16th-minute effort from Devlin failing to find a way through to goal.

Just after the half-hour, young Glens ace Murphy collapsed to the surface unchallenged with a serious looking knee injury and he left the game to warm applause.

In first-half injury time, Bobby Burns’ shot flashed wide and, after Robinson departed with an injury, the Glens broke the deadlock in the 51st minute; Conor McMenamin crossing from the right wing and Junior poking the ball home from six yards.

Crues goalkeeper Tom Murphy made a stunning double save in the second half to prevent the visitors doubling their lead when first James Singleton’s header from McMenamin’s set-piece was pushed to safety before Devlin’s effort was deflected wide.

In the 58th minute, the visitors did extend their lead when Niall McGinn’s corner was headed back by Joe Crowe and Devlin swept the ball beyond Murphy.

Crusaders came inches away from pulling a goal back on 77 minutes when Boyd raced onto Robbie Weir’s clever pass and rifled a shot against the post.

The hosts grabbed their consolation in the 89th minute. Dean Ebbe’s close-range effort was blocked by keeper Aaron McCarey and, following a fortuitous deflection, Boyd reacted quickest to slot the ball home.

Baxter felt his much-changed squad gave the Glens a good game.

“I had picked three teams about three weeks ago and worked out who would be rested and played at certain times,” he said. “I thought it through three weeks ago but with suspensions looming over Jordan Forsythe and Philip Lowry, we couldn’t play them after the Larne game. That was difficult and we had lots to consider.

“Injuries and suspensions could have affected us further after we lost Billy Joe (Burns) for the Final. We couldn’t afford to lose anyone else but I thought we had a good mix of youth and experience and the boys like Jay Boyd acquitted themselves very well.

“I was pleased with performances which offer promise for the future. There were three or four shirts up for grabs in the Cup Final squad and I wanted them to show me what they had. We matched Glentoran manfully. We had a go at it and the makeshift team has done us proud.

“Our full focus is now on the Cup Final which is where we need to be right now.”

CRUSADERS: Murphy 8, Hegarty 7, Robinson 6 (Burns, 49 mins, 6), Weir 7, Lecky 7, Ebbe 6, Caddell 7, Stewart 8, Thompson 7, Boyd 7, Barr 7.

Unused subs:Pauley, Owens, Maguire, Bradshaw, Quinn, McEneaney.

GLENTORAN: McCarey 6, McCullough 7, Burns 7, Marshall 6 (Plum, 69 mins, 6), Singleton 7, Devlin 8, Murphy 6 (Crowe, 35 mins, 6), McMenamin 7 (R Donnelly, 69 mins, 6), Wightman 6, McGinn 6, Junior 7 (Purkis, 84 mins, 6).

Unused subs:Webber, Kane, J Donnelly.

Referee: Ian McNabb (Newtownabbey) 6