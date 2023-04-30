Glentoran offer Bobby Burns a new deal as cross-channel interest ramps up

Glentoran have offered the club’s Player of the Year Bobby Burns a new contract to remain at the BetMcLean Oval, though the former Northern Ireland Under-21 international has other options available to him.

Sunday Life Sport understands that, while Burnsis happy at Glentoran, English, Scottish and League of Ireland clubs are monitoring his situation and ready to make a move.

The 23-year-old’s contract is up at the end of the season and, with the Glens involved in the Play-Offs, Burns will focus on trying to help the club qualify for Europe before his future is addressed.

The east Belfast outfit are keen to keep him, hoping that he can build on what has been a fabulous run of form lately.

Since Rodney McAree took charge in January, Burns has been an instrumental figure in Glentoran’s rise up the table, scoring key goals, notably against Linfield, from a midfield role.

The ex-Glenavon and Hearts ace originally joined the Glens on loan from Barrow in 2020 before completing a full-time move in 2021.

Earlier this week, he was named as Glentoran’s Player of the Year for the 2022-23 campaign in a fans’ poll organised by the Castlereagh Glentoran Supporters’ Club. The versatile Burns claimed 66% of the vote with teenager Terry Devlin runner-up and Rhys Marshall in third place.

Burns thanked the supporters and team-mates after winning the award, adding: “We’ve got a very united and positive changing room right now and it’s a pleasure to be part of that.

“I am really enjoying my time at Glentoran both on the pitch and in our community work in schools, hospitals and the greater east Belfast area.”