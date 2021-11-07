Glentoran owner Ali Pour ‘isn’t interested’ in buying troubled Dundalk

Ali Pour had been linked to Dundalk, but is said to have 'no interest' in buying the club

Glentoran owner Ali Pour is NOT in the market to buy troubled League of Ireland club Dundalk, Sunday Life Sport can reveal.

The Welsh-Iranian businessman, who bought the Glens two years ago, has been linked with a move to buy Dundalk from American owners Peak6 Investments.

A consortium led by the previous owner of Dundalk, Andy Connolly, and StatSports are hopeful of taking ownership at the Co Louth club, but the stumbling block is finance.

It is understood Peak6 would want more money than the Connolly/StatSports consortium are willing to offer, while at the same time rumours that Pour wanted to buy the club began circulating across the border.

However, Oval sources have told Sunday Life Sport that while Pour has considered buying other clubs in Europe, he is ‘not interested’ in buying Dundalk.

“Ali has looked into the possibility of buying clubs in Gibraltar, Austria and Portugal, similar to the Manchester City model,” said a respected Glentoran source.

“But he decided it was not feasible. He believes having links across countries is attractive, however he is not interested in buying Dundalk.”

Mick McDermott and Paul Millar have been in dialogue with Dundalk Sporting Director Jim Magilton as recently as within the last fortnight, but Glentoran sources insist the talks were about potential player recruitment.

“If there is a possibility that quality players may be leaving Dundalk then of course Glentoran would be interested,” said an Oval insider. “It seems there is one party interested in buying the club (Dundalk), and another hoping to up the ante financially.

“It would be easy to link Ali, but the truth of the matter is he isn’t interested.”

Meanwhile, Glentoran are unlikely to appeal the IFA decision to hand Aaron McCarey a further two-game ban for ‘bringing the game into disrepute’ following a confrontation with team-mate Bobby Burns.

The club made it clear to the Disciplinary Committee this week that it had no issue with the original three-match ban, but felt that adding further games would be needlessly responding to media exposure.

The Glens have until tomorrow to respond to the Disciplinary Committee decision to add a further two games to the goalkeeper’s sanction, and may well simply decide to take it on the chin.

Sunday Life Sport understands that anything more than a two-game addition to the original ban would have definitely prompted an appeal from the club. But the Glentoran Board is aware of the possibility of such an appeal being deemed ‘frivolous’ by the IFA.