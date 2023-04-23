Glentoran peaking at right time as Niall McGinn sets up a dramatic final day for second place

Glentoran 3 Coleraine 0

There was huge concern for Coleraine defender Adam Mullan, who was taken to hospital after suffering a serious injury — © Desmond Loughery/ Pacemaker Pres

Niall McGinn believes Glentoran are peaking just at the right time.

The 37-year-old bagged a delicious double in a 3-0 win against ailing Coleraine at a soggy BetMcLean Oval to keep Rodney McAree’s boys in with a chance of automatic European qualification.

Although it was teenage talent Terry Devlin who got the party started, Northern Ireland international McGinn produced a classy performance on the slippery conditions to take the race for a second-place finish in the Danske Bank Premiership table to the final day.

Linfield are still in pole position, three points ahead, but their destiny will be decided next weekend when the Big Two travel across town to north Belfast — the Blues face Cliftonville, while Glentoran will be down the road at Seaview.

“It sets us up for the final day of the season,” said McGinn.

“We know we must win against Crusaders, it’s a difficult game, but Linfield also have a tough one at Cliftonville.

“Anything can happen on the last day. We’ve just got to go there and concentrate on ourselves to try and win the game to see where it takes us.

“We now have a better goal difference than the Blues. We are in good form at an important part of the season. We can only take care of what’s ahead of us.”

If this had been a boxing match, referee Raymond Crangle would have had every right to bring it to an early end.

Devlin struck in the first minute, heading home a cleverly worked corner kick routine involving Conor McMenamin and McGinn.

When McMenamin rapped the post just after the half-hour, the ball broke to McGinn and he rifled home an unstoppable drive.

And he struck again just before the interval with another assured finish after Devlin had picked the pocket of defender Mark Farren.

It really could have been worse for the Bannsiders because Junior missed a sitter, dinking the ball over goalkeeper Gareth Deane but wide of the target, before the over-worked shot-stopper somehow kept out a point-blank effort from Hrvoje Plum.

Not surprisingly, the second half became a non-event. It was dominated by an eight-minute delay due to a serious injury to Coleraine substitute Adam Mullan, who was taken to hospital.

“We are killing off teams in the first-half, we’ve did that now over the past two games,” added McGinn. “We basically had the game won by half-time, so we focused on keeping a clean sheet, although we also wanted to create a few more chances.

“The game was interrupted for a long spell in the second-half because of the injury to the big lad which was sorry to see. We all wish him well.

“The game kind of petered out after that. But it was a good professional display and thankfully we got another three points.”

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney admitted it wasn’t a performance that will live long in the memory.

“It was a horrible day, compounded by Adam’s injury,” he said. “He’s been taken to hospital, it seems to be a dislocation or fracture of the kneecap, he was in a lot of pain.

“It’s puts things into perspective when you see an injury like that. But I’m not going to use it as a shield for the poor showing.

“Our first-half performance wasn’t acceptable; we were three down at half-time and the game was over. We are not clinical in front of goal, our decision making wasn’t good.

“We now have the play-offs to look at. We had a few players out because of injury and suspension but, again, that’s not an excuse. We need to hit the play-offs with the strongest squad available.”

GLENTORAN: McCarey 7, McCullough 7, Burns 7, Marshall 7 (Smith, 89 mins, 5), Plum 7 (Crowe, 79 mins, 6), Devlin 7, Murphy 7, McMenamin 7 (J Donnelly, 65 mins, 6), Wightman 7 (Purkis, 89 mins, 5), McGinn 7, Junior 7 (R Donnelly, 65 mins, 6).

Unused subs:Webber.

COLERAINE: Deane 5, D Jarvis 5, McKendry 6, Lowry 5, Farren 4 (Mullan, 46 mins, 5 (McCrudden, 82 mins, 5)), O’Donnell 5, Lynch 5, O’Mahony 5, McDermott 5, Shevlin 5, Scott 5.

Unused subs:Gallagher, Kane, Fyfe, Devine, Gaston.

Referee: Raymond Crangle (Belfast) 7