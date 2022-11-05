Glentoran skipper Jessica Foy dedicates cup final goal to mentor Frankie Wilson

Glentoran 2 Sion Swifts 1

Jessica Foy dedicated her stunning goal to the memory or mentor Frankie Wilson after lifting the Electric Ireland Women’s challenge Cup for the fourth time.

The Glentoran Women captain struck the opening goal in a 2-1 win over Sion Swifts Ladies that gave the Glens a fourth successive victory in the competition.

It was their second goal, which ultimately turned out to be the winner, that caused controversy, with Sion Swifts feeling that Joely Andrews was offside before running through to score – and claiming that members of Glentoran coaching staff admitted as much at half time.

Foy beat Swifts goalkeeper Jeni Currie with a superb free-kick from wide on the right wing and was adamant that she was going for goal and not intending it to be a cross.

“I was shooting,” said Foy.

The Glens captain has endured an emotional week after the passing of ex-Irish League player Wilson, who was her teacher at Our Lady and St Patrick’s College before she went on to work at the school herself.

“With Frankie Wilson passing last week, he was a massive supporter of mine and he was at the final last year and now not having him there it was tough,” she said.

“I had a feeling this week that I was going to score and I want to dedicate it to him for all the support that he gave me over the years and when the ball was set up I did fancy it.”

Her goal lit up a final that for the previous 28 minutes was a fairly run of the mill final – tight, nervy and with neither team wanting to open up too quickly.

The Glens were awarded a free kick just a few yards in from the touchline on the right almost level with the 18 yard line. For a foul on Emma McMaster.

There didn’t seem to be an immediate threat, but Foy executed her strike beautifully, sending the ball across goal and into the far corner as Sion Swifts goalkeeper Jeni Currie was left diving at nothing.

The second goal, which arrived five minutes later, came courtesy of a superb ball forward matched by an equally classy finish. Sarah Tweedie knocked the ball forward from just inside her own half, Andrews timed her run perfectly to break the offside trap, controlled the ball with her back to goal before turning and driving into the box before firing high into the net via a slight deflection.

The second half might have been a much more thrilling 45 minute had Caoirse Doherty found the net in first-half injury time instead of dragging her shot wide from 12 yards after being set up by Cora Chambers.

Caragh Hamilton was inches away from wrapping up the victory when she struck the crossbar just after the hour mark and that miss left the contest still in the balance going into the final moments, when Naomi McLaughlin’s effort resulted in the same outcome at the other end – her slightly deflected shit being tipped onto the bar by Glens goalkeeper Ashleigh McKinnon with just six minutes to go.

Sion Swifts did though set up a grandstand finish with two minutes to go.

Chloe McCarron lost possession in midfield to Tara O’Connor-Farren and after laying the ball back to McLaughlin she collected her lofted pass before going one-on-one with McKinnon and slotting home.

They weren’t able to complete a similar comeback to the semi-final, when they had to come from 2-0 down to win a penalty shoot-out against Crusaders Strikers and the final whistle soon after sparked the celebrations for those in green.

“The second goal for Glentoran ... poor officiating. I think it was offside and they as well admitted it to us at half time, which is really disappointing,” said Sion Swifts manager Tony Blake.

“At the end of the day that cost us.”

GLENTORAN WOMEN: McKinnon, Tweedie (McKearney 65 mins), McMaster, Bailie, Foy, McCarron, Caldwell (Dunne 83 mins), Hamilton, Andrews, Beattie, Rogan (Howe 57 mins). Unused subs: Neill, McDaid.

SION SWIFTS LADIES: Currie, O’Neill ( O’Connor-Farren 63 mins), Neal, McCarter, Donnan, Crompton, Lynch, Chambers (Quigg 68 mins), Doherty.

Unused subs: Walsh, McFarland, Coyle.

Referee: Louise Thompson.