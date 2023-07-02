Glentoran star Nadene Caldwell leads call for All-Island Cup to stay on fixtures schedule

Nadene Caldwell is a fan of the Avenir Sports All-Island Cup and will have her sights cast on helping Glentoran Women defeat Shamrock Rovers

When you are part of a team that stands on the cusp of a Semi-Final place in the inaugural women’s cross-border competition, it is hardly a surprise that the Northern Ireland international midfielder is relishing the new challenge.

Glentoran Women will book a last-four spot in the Avenir Sports All-Island Cup with a victory over Shamrock Rovers this afternoon and, while the repeated mantra for the Women’s Premiership leaders is that they take it one game at a time, eyes are being cast even beyond playing in the Semis next weekend – into next year, in fact.

Initial indications from participating clubs are that there is an appetite for the competition to continue, and the added challenge and intensity has found favour with players, too.

“It’s good to go up against different opposition and test yourself against the teams down south,” said Caldwell.

“I think it’s good for all of the teams in our League to do that against new opposition.

“The quality of all the teams in our own League is growing, you can see that, and we are getting more people out at games. If there is an opportunity to increase the competitiveness, it can only be a good thing.”

The male equivalent, the Setanta Sports Cup, was a hugely popular tournament when all-Ireland competition resumed in 2005 after a break of some 20 years.

The conflict in calendars on either side of the border, with the Irish League ongoing during the winter months while the League of Ireland continued through the summer, was one of the reasons why the popularity waned over time before it was discontinued a decade ago.

That isn’t an issue in the women’s game, with both operating summer seasons, but timing is something that still needs to be perfected so that high standards are maintained in domestic play.

“I think the all-Ireland competition could continue as long as they look at the fixtures and put them in at appropriate times,” believes Caldwell.

“We are playing two-game weeks, and I hope that doesn’t take the quality out of the League games.

“It is a good test for everyone and we would like to push on in it.”

The Glens will have to try to get past Rovers – who are currently third in their League with just one defeat this season – without the quality of Caragh Hamilton. The 26-year-old’s performances have earned her a move into the full-time professional ranks in England with Championship side Lewes, who have just seen Northern Ireland international duo Ellie Mason and Rebecca McKenna leave at the end of their contracts.

Hamilton’s departure came just a matter of days after she smashed home a hat-trick in what turned out to be her last appearance for the Glens when they beat Peamount United 5-0 last Saturday.

That ended what had been something of a goalscoring blip for the team.

After putting six past Derry City Women and netting another five against Crusaders in the League, the Glens could then only manage one against the Strikers in a County Antrim Cup Semi-Final defeat, couldn’t score more than one against Wexford Youths despite creating a plethora of chances and then failed to find the net when crashing out of the League Cup to Cliftonville Ladies.

“I think the football that we are playing and have been playing in the last few games has been brilliant, we’ve just lacked that cutting edge in a couple of matches,” admits Caldwell.

“We had enough positives to take out of performances outside of those specific things.

“You shouldn’t really have to rely on your forwards for goals, the goals should be coming from all over the pitch because we have quality all over the pitch.

“We expect goals from all across the team, we don’t rely on the strikers and we take pride in the team chipping in from all over.”