Glentoran turned on power after the interval, says delighted Tim McCann

Glentoran 3-0 Newry City

Lorcan Forde could have been sent off

Glentoran continued their excellent start to the season with a 3-0 home win over Newry City that propelled them to top spot in the Danske Bank Premiership once again.

Mick McDermott’s side were frustrated by a well-drilled Newry outfit but the visitors cracked on 67 minutes when Bobby Burns scrambled the ball home after help from Conor McMenamin and Shay McCartan.

Newry were still reeling when another substitute got on the scoresheet three minutes later as Ally Roy stabbed in from close range at the second time of asking.

Paddy McClean made sure of all three points from a late McCartan corner, nodding past Steven Maguire from eight yards.

City did an effective job of keeping the Glens at arm’s length in the first half and had chances to score through Lorcan Forde on the stroke of half-time and Philip Donnelly just after the hour mark.

Glentoran felt Forde should not have been on the pitch after being booked for a heavy challenge on Marcus Kane, who was forced off with a knee injury, then clattering into keeper Aaron McCarey 14 minutes later.

Referee Tim Marshall divided opinion by not brandishing a second yellow as he felt the contact emanated from a slip on the wet surface at The BetMcLean Oval.

After starting sluggishly over the last couple of years, the Glens needed a bright start and lead the table with four wins and a draw from their first five games.

“We knew what we were up against,” said Glentoran coach Tim McCann.

“Especially their counter-attack as we’d watched them against Glenavon, and they played well against Linfield, cutting them open several times.

“Maybe in the first half we were a little bit wary or too safe at times. We probably still had chances to go ahead, we had one cleared off the line so we could have gone in one goal up at half-time.

“Second-half, I thought we went at them right from the first whistle. We were more aggressive and, yes, they had 10 men behind the ball so we had to be patient.

“I thought we were far better after the break. We switched Conor Mac to the right with Ruaidhri (Donnelly) on the left and then brought Ally Roy on, he caused all sorts of problems and it’s great to have that option on the bench.”

City chief Darren Mullen, meanwhile, reflected: “There’s no way you can fault our players for their effort.”

“We know when we come here it’s going to be difficult because they have such quality.

“We set up with a game plan to contain them, we worked ever so hard without the ball, maybe could have been better offensively when we did get it because we had some good chances.

“The goal came from a ricochet and then they obviously got another pretty quickly.

“You could maybe say we were feeling sorry for ourselves but I thought 3-0 was harsh on us.

“I can understand Lorcan’s first booking. It was in front of us, but the second one — and I’m not just saying this because he’s our player — you could see him slipping four or five yards away.”

McCann, however, had an entirely different view on that incident.

“Regardless of whether he slips or not, he’s still fouling our goalkeeper with two feet at least a couple of seconds after the ball had been played,” he opined.

“If that happens in the middle of the pitch, I think it’s a yellow card all day long — a second yellow card — but the referee didn’t see it that way.”

GLENTORAN: McCarey 7, Kane 6 (Burns, 27 mins, 7), Wilson 7, McCartan 8, Marshall 6, J Donnelly 6, R Donnelly 6 (Roy, 59 mins, 7), Singleton 7, Murray 6 (Plum, 59 mins, 6), McClean 7, McMenamin 8 (Purkis, 81 mins,6). Unused subs: Webber, Crowe, Wightman.

Newry: Maguire, King (Carville, 78 mins, 6), N Healy, Hughes (B Healy, 73 mins,6), Lockhart (Scullion, 73 mins,6), McGovern, Martin, Moan, P Donnelly (Clarke, 78 mins, 6), Forde (Teelan, 73 mins, 6), Montgomery. Unused subs: Omrore, Kwelele, Clarke.

Referee: Tim Marshall (Irvinestown) 7.