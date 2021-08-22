Glentoran v Linfield: Next week’s Big Two derby set to be postponed

The first Big Two derby of the season is off after Linfield requested a postponement due to international commitments within their squad.

Glentoran were scheduled to host the Belfast showdown at The Oval next Tuesday, but the much-anticipated game is set to be put back if the Blues’ request is approved.

Windsor duo Trai Hume and Cammy Palmer are in the shake up for Northern Ireland Under-21s’ games against Malta and Slovakia on September 3 and 7 respectively, so the first clash of the Big Two is likely to be rearranged.

Clubs are permitted to request a postponement if either a goalkeeper or two outfield players have international commitments and, with Palmer and Hume both first team starters for David Healy, Linfield have made the request and an announcement is due tomorrow.

The Glens had announced during the week that supporters attending the tie would have to provide either proof of double Covid-19 vaccination or a negative test within 48 hours of the game.