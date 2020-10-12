Glentoran will have to suffer to realise their title-chasing dream, warns Mick McDermott

FRESH CLIMBS: Mick McDermott is relishing the higher expectations he and his players will face this term

The Glentoran motto since the takeover of the club is imprinted in the minds of their supporters - 'Time to Climb'.

Time will tell but, by the end of this season, The Oval outfit plan on reaching the top of the mountain in the Irish League.

Linfield, Coleraine, Larne, Crusaders and Cliftonville will have something to say about that but, with the players who have been recruited, confidence and belief is growing at Glentoran that the east Belfast side can go all the way.

Mick McDermott and coach Paul Millar are driving it. Ali Pour watches on with interest, seeking success for his investment.

Talk to Glentoran fans and there is excitement about this season on the back of July's Irish Cup triumph. Some will tell you privately, though, they are fearful that, having suffered false dawns before, the project could still end in tears.

More than anyone, it's up to McDermott to ensure that doesn't happen.

The manager will be well aware there will be more pressure this season but the indications are he is ready for that.

After the Irish Cup win, McDermott gave a fascinating insight into his relationship with the players, saying: "I am not easy to work with. I don't like me some days and they don't either, and they have had to suffer me for a year.

"I have my battles with them every day. As I tell them, if you want to achieve anything in life, you have to suffer. We will have to sacrifice again moving forward. It is easy to say we want to win the League but you have to put down on paper what you are willing to give up to get it."

On that paper should be how Glentoran once again have a big red, green and black target on their back.

Such is the quality in their ranks, they will have many good days, but there will be times in matches when the Glens will feel they are scaling Everest in flip flops rather than mountain boots. It's how they deal with those tests that will determine their season.