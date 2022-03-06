Glentoran Women forced to shelve professional plans despite announcement on Jessica Foy’s landmark contract

Glentoran have been forced to shelve plans to make their treble-winning women’s team professional after failing to receive support from the rest of the Women’s Premiership clubs.

A pre-season meeting of all eight clubs — including Lisburn Ladies and Mid Ulster Ladies, who will join the League for the 2022 season — didn’t even take a vote on the matter after the vast majority of those involved stated that they had no appetite for turning professional.

It is understood that only one other club was keen to follow the Glens in upgrading the women’s top flight to professional status, meaning the forcing of a vote would have been futile.

The main frustration for Glentoran, however, surrounded the lack of backing which, following previous discussions, they thought was there.

A Glentoran source told Sunday Life Sport: “The U-turn by one club was surprising given how vocal they have been about the equality between the men’s and the women’s game.

“Nobody is forcing any other club to go professional. It’s not like this can be an only professional League and if there are amateur players, which there will be for many years to come, that is absolutely fine, it’s just why would some clubs try to hold someone back?”

Legal action, based on equality legislation, was weighed up but it was felt that would be harmful to the League this season and in turn would potentially have an adverse impact on the Northern Ireland international team ahead of the Women’s Euro 2022 Finals.

Glentoran announced in January that club captain Jessica Foy would be the first female player in Northern Ireland to turn professional which was then followed by a further announcement that Kerry Beattie was the first professional to move to a club in England or Scotland when she joined Glasgow City.

Sunday Life Sport understands that communication sent to clubs at the start of the week informing them that players could be registered from March 1 included notification that only amateur registrations would be accepted.

Foy’s professional status is now on ice, but the Glens are determined to push the matter through before the start of the 2023 season.

Our source continued: “We feel disappointed that we are being held back when what we want to do is create a pathway for our young girls to come through and earn money from playing football just like their male counterparts.

“In 2022 for that to be blocked, albeit for a year because it will come in next year, but for it to be blocked is very disappointing and frustrating.”

It is understood that a compromise deal offered by the Glens where they wouldn’t sign players from rivals to professional contracts wasn’t considered by the rest of the League.

Meanwhile, Cliftonville Ladies are intent on adding more international quality to their squad as they try to wrestle the Women’s Premiership title away from the Glens.

After announcing the signing of two members of Kenny Shiels’ home-based training squad, Linfield Ladies midfielder Vicky Carleton is the latest to be pursued by the Reds, who this week secured the signatures of full-back Abbie Magee and forward Danielle Maxwell from Linfield and Glentoran respectively.

The experienced Carleton joined Linfield two years ago after returning home from English club Lewes, having previously played for the Glens.

Should thy complete the signing of Carleton before the start of the season next month, it will increase the number of Northern Ireland internationals in their squad to nine, six of whom have been signed in the last year.

The signings of Caitlin and Kirsty McGuinness, as well as Louise McDaniel, transformed Cliftonville into title contenders last season when they joined fellow internationals Toni-Leigh Finnegan and Marissa Callaghan and they were joined last July by Kelsie Burrows when she moved from Linfield.